Storm could bring 6-12 inches of new snow to Truckee-Tahoe area this weekend

A winter storm could deliver up to a foot of new snow at Lake Tahoe this weekend with more possible at higher elevations.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm warning for the greater Lake Tahoe region. The warning starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and will last through 10 a.m. Sunday.

The storm could deliver 6-12 inches of snow to Tahoe and Truckee. Mountain passes could see 15-20 inches of new snow. The strongest period of snowfall is expected from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows could receive 10-18 inches from the storm, according to a post on the resort’s website, which is similar to what Northstar California Resort is projecting.

Wind gusts at lower elevations could be as strong as 50 mph, with gusts on the Sierra Crest as strong as 100 mph, according to the weather service.

The high temperature Saturday is expected to reach 38 degrees in Incline Village and 36 in South Lake Tahoe. Lows will dip to 32 degrees. Sunday will be slightly colder with a high and low of 32.

"Avoid travel over the Sierra Saturday afternoon and evening if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours," the weather service warns. "If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages."

Saturday’s storm is expected to be the first in a series, with a second storm impacting the region starting Sunday. That system is projected to bring stronger winds and some snow, according to the weather service.

Temperatures are expected to shoot into the 40s starting Monday.

A warmer storm is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Mountain passes could see snow, but lower elevations will likely see rain or a mix of the two.

“There’s less confidence with this scenario since we`re still five to six days out,” the weather service said.