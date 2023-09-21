Storm could drop snow at higher elevations in Sierra

Storm clouds gather over Alpine Meadows Thursday morning.

Provided / Alert Cameras

Truckee, Calif. — Saturday marks the first day of fall, and with it cooler temperatures are in the forecast for the Lake Tahoe and Truckee areas.

Overnight low temperatures are expected to drop into 30s, while a thunderstorm on Thursday could bring a chance of rain and snow at higher elevations in the Sierra Nevada.

Thursday’s storm is expected to bring scattered showers to the Lake Tahoe and Truckee areas, and could drop snow at elevations around 9,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service. Overnight low temperatures in Truckee could also dip below freezing.

This weekend, temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s during the night with daytime highs in the low 60s. Clear and cool conditions are in the forecast throughout the weekend with winds ranging from 5 to 10 mph.

Another storm on the horizon could impact the region Monday night into Tuesday, and could bring snow to higher elevations in the Sierra.