Storm delivers fresh powder to Squaw, Northstar

An overnight storm didn't pack the punch forecast by the National Weather Service Office in Reno, but it did deliver a few inches of snow to local ski resorts.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows said Tuesday, Jan. 9, that it received 3 inches of snow overnight. The resort also reported a total of 9 inches in the past week, and 78 inches for the 2017-18 season.

Northstar California Resort said Tuesday that it received 4 inches of snow in the past 24 hours. The resort also said that it received 15 inches of snow in the past 7 days.

"We are making snow (and) grooming daily in order to provide pristine corduroy conditions form top to bottom," the resort said in a note posted on its website.

The storm was forecast to deliver between 12 inches and 18 inches of snow at certain elevations above 7,500 feet.

Looking ahead, the forecast calls for a high of 45 degrees on Tuesday with a low of 23 degrees. There is a 50 percent chance of showers on Tuesday evening, the National Weather Office in Reno said.

There is also a chance of rain and snow showers after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10.