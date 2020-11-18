Storm delivers more than a foot to several Tahoe resorts

Homewood Mountain Resort was hit with 10 inches of overnight snow.

Courtesy of Homewood Mountain Resort

Another November storm beared down on the Truckee-Tahoe area last night, dropping more than a foot of snow at higher elevations and causing multiple vehicle spinouts that led to a closure of Interstate 80.

With many local ski resorts expected to begin spinning lifts next week, snow totals around the region were bolstered by the third storm of the month, and more is expected to fall throughout the day before the system clears out later tonight.

Along Tahoe’s West Shore, Homewood Mountain Resort said it was hit with 10 inches of overnight snow. The resort is forecast to receive another 4 to 8 inches throughout the day and 1 to 3 inches tonight. The resort is targeting Dec. 11 for its opening day.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows reported 16 inches of overnight snow at each mountain to go along with 9 inches of snow that fell last weekend. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is planning on opening for the season this Wednesday.

Atop Donner Summit, Boreal Mountain California and Soda Springs Mountain Resort were each hit with 15 inches of fresh snow. The mountains were hit with 4 inches last weekend and are each reporting a season total of 29 inches. Boreal is targeting Monday for its opener, while Soda Springs is looking at Friday, Nov. 27.

Also on Donner Summit, Sugar Bowl Resort reported 12 inches of fresh snow to go along with 6 inches it received last weekend. The resort is looking to open for the season on Friday, Nov. 27.

Along Tahoe’s East Shore, Diamond Peak Ski Resort said it was hit with 10 inches of new snow. The resort plans to open Dec. 10.