Storm delivers more than a foot to several Tahoe resorts
Another November storm beared down on the Truckee-Tahoe area last night, dropping more than a foot of snow at higher elevations and causing multiple vehicle spinouts that led to a closure of Interstate 80.
With many local ski resorts expected to begin spinning lifts next week, snow totals around the region were bolstered by the third storm of the month, and more is expected to fall throughout the day before the system clears out later tonight.
Along Tahoe’s West Shore, Homewood Mountain Resort said it was hit with 10 inches of overnight snow. The resort is forecast to receive another 4 to 8 inches throughout the day and 1 to 3 inches tonight. The resort is targeting Dec. 11 for its opening day.
Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows reported 16 inches of overnight snow at each mountain to go along with 9 inches of snow that fell last weekend. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is planning on opening for the season this Wednesday.
Atop Donner Summit, Boreal Mountain California and Soda Springs Mountain Resort were each hit with 15 inches of fresh snow. The mountains were hit with 4 inches last weekend and are each reporting a season total of 29 inches. Boreal is targeting Monday for its opener, while Soda Springs is looking at Friday, Nov. 27.
Also on Donner Summit, Sugar Bowl Resort reported 12 inches of fresh snow to go along with 6 inches it received last weekend. The resort is looking to open for the season on Friday, Nov. 27.
Along Tahoe’s East Shore, Diamond Peak Ski Resort said it was hit with 10 inches of new snow. The resort plans to open Dec. 10.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User