Storm delivers multiple feet of snow to Lake Tahoe, more in forecast

The multi-day storm that was expected to deliver multiple feet of snow at Lake Tahoe is living up to the forecast.

Snow fell most of the night and chains are required all around the basin except from Meyers at the base of Echo Summit on U.S. Highway 50 to Stateline. Chains may not be required on that stretch, but the roads are snowy and it should be slow going for the morning commute.

California State Route 89 at Emerald Bay remains closed due to avalanche concerns.

The National Weather Service in Reno adjusted its forecast Thursday morning and expects about another foot of snow for lake level and 1-2 feet above 7,000 feet. The Blizzard Warning that started on Tuesday, Jan. 26, is in effect through 4 a.m. Friday.

Snow rates that were 2-3 inches per hour overnight will decrease to 1-2 inches today, officials said.

The wind will continue to gust as high as 40 mph with 70 mph gusts over ridges.

Snow reports are showing multiple feet of fresh powder at resorts.

Squaw Valley/Alpine Meadows each reported 22 inches overnight at the upper mountain areas, and 57 inches in the past seven days.

Northstar California and Sugar Bowl on the North Shore each received about 30 inches.

Homewood Mountain Resort on the West Shore is reporting 12 inches at its base and 22 inches at the summit, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe got 21-25 inches, diamond Peak Ski Resort got 12-15 inches, Heavenly Mountain Resort received a 22 inches and Sierra-at-Tahoe on the South Shore got nearly 2 feet, 16-22 inches.

With another foot or two expected Thursday, officials advise against traveling, saying it may be difficult and dangerous.

“If you risk travel over the Sierra passes, you could be stuck in your car for many hours,” said the service and added that the wind chill will be around zero degrees over ridge tops.

For current road conditions and chain requirements, visit here and here for a map.

