Storm delivers several inches of snow to higher elevations in the Sierra, more on the way

Travel in the Sierra is slow this morning after the first of two storms to impact the area this week rolled in.

Courtesy of California Department of Transportation

The first of two storms forecast to hit the Truckee-Tahoe area this week made its way through the Sierra Nevada last night and this morning, dropping several inches of snow and impacting travel.

Chain controls have been in place on Interstate 80 since last night and remain in place as of 8:30 a.m. this morning with Requirement 2 chain controls from the Nevada state line to Drum.

Requirement 2 (chains or traction devices are required on all vehicles except four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicles with snow-tread tires on all four wheels) controls are also in place going over Brockway Summit on State Route 267, and on State Route 28 between Tahoe City and Carnelian Bay. State Route 89 between Tahoe City and Truckee has Requirement 1 (chains are required on all vehicles except passenger vehicles and light-duty trucks under 6,000 pounds gross weight and equipped with snow tires on at least two drive wheels) in place. For the latest information visit, quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or by calling 511.

While the latest storm to impact the area has caused travel delays across the region, local ski resorts are benefiting from several inches of fresh snow.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is reporting 2 inches of snow at Squaw’s upper mountain, and 5 inches at Alpine Meadows’ upper mountain. The resort said it recorded a wind speed of 128 mph at Alpine Meadows at around 5 a.m. this morning. Many upper mountain lifts began the day on hold.

Northstar California Resort said it received 4 inches of snow. Tahoe Donner picked up 4 inches at its downhill area and at its cross-country area.

On Donner Summit, Sugar Bowl Resort said it received 5 inches of fresh snow.

Around Lake Tahoe, Homewood Mountain Resort was hit with 8 inches of snow, Heavenly Mountain Resort received 1 inch, and Sierra-at-Tahoe picked up 4 inches. Kirkwood Mountain Resort received 3 inches of new snow, bringing the resort to nearly 14 feet of total snow for the season. Above Incline Village, Diamond Peak Ski Resort picked up 3 inches of snow. Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe said it received between 2 and 4 inches of new snow.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the Truckee-Tahoe area, according to the National Weather Service office in Reno, until 10 a.m. this morning. The weather service also updated its winter storm watch, which now goes into effect Thursday morning and lasts through Thursday evening. The next storm is forecast to bring 10 to 14 inches of snow to Truckee and Lake Tahoe, and 18 to 24 inches of snow at higher elevations. Winds in the area could gust as high as 50 mph, and could reach more than 100 mph along Sierra ridges.

“Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car,” said the weather service in its winter weather message. “If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time.”

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.