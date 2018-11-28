Storm delivers several inches of snow to ski resorts

The first of two storms to hit the Truckee-Tahoe area this week dropped roughly half a foot of snow on several local ski resorts, and is expected to deliver another 3 to 6 inches on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service Office in Reno has issued a winter storm warning for Truckee and the greater Lake Tahoe area, which will be in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30.

On Wednesday morning, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows reported 7 inches of fresh snow from the storm at Squaw's Upper Mountain, while Alpine said it received 6 inches at its Upper Mountain area.

The resort said it expects another 4 to 8 inches of snow on Wednesday, and up to 21 inches by Thursday morning.

Northstar California reported 5 inches of new snow on the mountain, and Boreal Mountain Resort received 4 inches. Across the lake, Heavenly Mountain received 1 inch of new snow.