Storm drops more than a foot of snow; cold temps, snow showers for weekend, beyond

A view of Lake Tahoe Wednesday morning from Diamond Peak Ski Resort in Incline Village.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The late season winter storm has mostly departed -Truckee-Tahoe leaving behind more than a foot of snow and chain controls across the basin.

While the main snow from the storm has moved on, bands of snow showers are expected to redevelop Wednesday afternoon, along with chances for thunder, and continue through the evening with spotty accumulations, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe on Wednesday morning reported almost 2 feet of new snow (22 inches), Kirkwood Mountain Resort reported receiving 18 inches, Palisades Tahoe got a foot and Heavenly Mountain Resort and Sierra-at-Tahoe each received 11 inches.

Chain controls are in effect on all mountain passes at Tahoe and the only roads where no chains or snow tires are required are on U.S. Highway 50 from Meyers through South Lake Tahoe and a stretch of State Route 28 from Tahoe Vista to Tahoe City.

Thursday and Friday are shaping up to be mostly sunny, albeit cool with high temperatures possibly reaching 40.

For the weekend, snow chances with light accumulations up to a couple of inches return to the region on Saturday.

Another storm system is projected to drop into the region Sunday evening into Monday bringing a reinforcing shot of cold air, travel impacts, gusty winds, increased snow shower chances across a majority of eastern California and western Nevada.

The high temps will hit 40 on the weekend before dropping to the low 30s Monday and Tuesday, about 15-20 degrees below seasonal averages.

The service said the unsettled weather pattern with below average temps likely continues into Easter weekend with another colder storm possible by the end of next week.

Bill Rozak is editor for the Sierra Sun. He may be reached at brozak@swiftcom.com.