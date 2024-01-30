Storm on the Horizon: Winter Weather Watch in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Tahoe Basin has been experiencing freakishly dry and warm weather, seemingly making way for a larger storm. This coming week, the current unseasonably mild and dry weather will transition to a more active pattern by Wednesday afternoon, characterized by strong and gusty winds followed by mountain snow and valley rain showers. Expect scattered snow showers to persist into the weekend, along with continued cold and wet conditions through early next week.

Before the storm hits, skies will remain clear and temperatures unusually warm, running 10-20 degrees above normal. This warmth is driven by the influx of warmer air moving northward ahead of an approaching storm system. Daytime highs will once again reach the 60s in lower valleys and the 50s in Sierra locations. Winds will stay light initially but increase from the south-southwest later in the day, especially across higher ridges. Enjoy the last taste of Spring-like weather before a cooling trend sets in on Wednesday, lasting through the weekend.

A Winter Weather Watch is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning for mountainous areas. Heavy snowfall is expected in higher elevations of the Sierra, leading to travel disruptions and potential road closures. Snow levels will initially be around 7000-7500 feet, with snowfall rates potentially reaching 1-2 inches per hour above 7000 feet and accumulations of 12-18 inches or more in some areas. Rain will spill over into western NV valleys on Thursday, with precipitation totals ranging from 0.10-0.20 inches in western NV and up to 0.25-0.30 inches in certain areas. Hit-and-miss snow showers will continue across the Sierra and the Great Basin through Friday, with a 20-40% chance of light accumulations less than an inch in western NV valleys.

A closer look at this coming week and weekend:

Today (Tuesday, Jan. 30): Mostly cloudy with highs ranging from 49 to 59. Light winds will shift to the southwest, reaching around 10 mph by the afternoon.

Tonight (Tuesday, Jan. 30): Mostly cloudy with lows between 30 to 40. South winds will pick up to 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. On the ridge, expect gusts to increase from 50 mph to 80 mph after midnight.

Wednesday (Jan. 31): Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon, particularly above 7000 feet. Highs will be from 43 to 53. South winds will strengthen to 20 to 30 mph, with gusts reaching up to 40 mph initially and up to 55 mph by the afternoon. On the ridge, gusts will escalate from 85 mph to 100 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night (Jan. 31): Expect snow and rain with the snow level around 6500 feet. Lows will range from 25 to 35. South winds will continue at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph. On the ridge, gusts could reach up to 100 mph.

Thursday (Feb. 1): Heavy snow is likely with highs of 33 to 43. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. On the ridge, gusts could reach up to 60 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night (Feb. 1): Snow is likely with lows between 18 to 28.

Friday (Feb. 2): Snow showers are likely in the morning, continuing into the afternoon. Highs will be between 28 to 38.

Friday Night (Feb. 2): Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Lows will range from 10 to 20.

Saturday and Saturday Night (Feb. 3): Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs will be from 29 to 34, with lows ranging from 10 to 20.

Sunday (Feb. 4): There’s a chance of snow in the morning, followed by heavy snow likely in the afternoon. Highs will range from 30 to 40.

Sunday Night (Feb. 4): Heavy snow is likely with lows between 19 to 29.

Monday (Feb. 5): Heavy snow is likely in the morning, continuing into the afternoon. Highs will be from 31 to 36.