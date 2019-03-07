Storm totals: Squaw surpasses 50 feet for season

The latest winter storm to hit the Truckee-Tahoe area dumped more than 20 inches of heavy, wet snow at several local ski resorts, adding to already substantial snowfall totals for the season.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows announced it had surpassed the 50-foot mark at Squaw’s upper mountain, while several other resorts have gone over 500 inches for the season.

Squaw reported 20 inches of snow for a storm total, bringing its season total to 611 inches, which is 200 inches more than the mountain received last season. Alpine Meadows said it received 17 inches of snow during this week's storm, which raises the resort's season total to 507 inches.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows announced Squaw Valley will remain open until July 7, conditions permitting. Alpine Meadows will operate into May, according to the resort, with a schedule dependent upon weather.

Northstar California Resort was hit with the most snow during this week's storm with a reported 27 inches coming down at the mountain. Northstar has now received 547 inches of snow this season.

Sugar Bowl was hit with 21 inches of snow during the latest storm and has received 555 inches for the season. Nearby, Boreal Mountain California picked up 14 inches of snow for a storm total, bringing the resort to 537 inches for the season. Soda Springs Mountain Resort also reported 14 inches of snow, pushing the mountain to 501 inches of snow for the season.

Tahoe Donner reported 6 inches of snow during this past storm for a season total of 448 inches.

Around Lake Tahoe, Diamond Peak Ski Resort received 19 inches of snow during the storm, Heavenly Mountain Resort was hit with 18 inches of snow, and Homewood Mountain Resort gained a storm total of 17 inches of snow.

An additional 3-6 inches of snow could fall at higher elevations in the Sierra Nevada by Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service Office in Reno, and up to 2 inches of snow could fall in Truckee and at lake level.

Temperatures will remain cold through the weekend, according to the weather service, with daytime highs in the mid 30s. Scattered snow showers are also possible during the weekend.