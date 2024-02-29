Blizzard updates: Palisades, Homewood closed Saturday

The storm we have been waiting for has arrived. According to the National Weather Service, the storm is expected to produce between 2-4 feet of snow in Lake Tahoe communities. At elevations above 7,000 feet, potentially 4-8 feet are possible. Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour in lower elevations and 100 at Sierra ridges could damage trees and power lines.

Power outage

Truckee Donner Public Utility District announced a power outage is impacting about 1,100 customers in Donner Lake, Prosser and Gray’s Crossing.

The TDPUD office is closed but customers can call the 24/7 customer service line at 530-587-3896.

Visit tdpud.org/outage for updates on the outage.

Town and County operations

The opening of Vote Centers will be delayed today at Truckee Town Hall and Tahoe Truckee Unified School District Boardroom.

For updates on these and other county buildings, check Current Incidents | Nevada County, CA (nevadacountyca.gov).

The Town of Truckee announced TART service, including Truckee Local and Dial-A-Ride, is suspended today. Normal operations are currently scheduled for tomorrow.

Truckee TART Connect still scheduled for today to start at 8:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The Nevada County Courthouse in Truckee will remain closed until 8 a.m. on Monday, March 4.

Mountain updates

Palisades and Homewood Mountains both announced they’ll be opening on Sunday.

Palisades announced Saturday morning that both sides of the mountain would remain closed on Saturday.

Palisades Tahoe is planning to open the Palisades side of the mountain on Saturday, however, operations will be “extremely limited.” The Alpine side will remain closed.

Homewood Mountain Resort will remain closed Saturday, March 2.

According to the Palisades Tahoe Twitter page, both Palisades and Alpine will be closed today due to intense snowfall, winds over 100mph and low visibility.

Homewood is closed due to multiple feet of snow and blizzard conditions forecasted over the next two days. According to their Snow Report page , Homewood is continuing to eveluate conditions and may extend the closure to March 2.

I-80 updates

For current road conditions, go to quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ .

March 2

8:15 a.m. – I-80 westbound is closed at Nevada State Line and eastbound at Colfax. No estimated time of reopening.

March 1

6:14 a.m. – Chain control update from CHP Truckee:

I-80 is R2 in both directions from the Nevada State line to Drum Forebay.

SR-89 is R2 from Truckee to Olympic Valley.

SR-267 is R2 from Northstar’s to Kings Beach.

SR-28 is R2 from Tahoe City to Kings Beach.

A Blizzard warning is still in effect in the Sierras through Sunday. Last night, conditions deteriorated over Donner Summit causing a traffic mess. We are expecting these conditions throughout the weekend and travel is HIGHLY DISCOURAGED. — CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) March 1, 2024

Feb. 29

8:45 p.m. – Chain control update from CHP Truckee:

I-80 westbound is R2 from Truckee to Nyack.

I-80 eastbound is R2 from Nyack to Boca.

SR-89 is R1 from Truckee to Olympic Valley.

SR-267 is R2 from Northstar’s to Kings Beach.

Trucks are at maximum restrictions.

11:45 a.m. – According to California Highway Patrol Truckee Facebook page, the solo big rig traffic collision on eastbound I-80 at the Donner Lake Interchange has been cleared.

8:58 a.m. – Chain control: I-80 westbound is R2 from Truckee to Rainbow, I-80 eastbound is R2 from Kingvale to Truckee.