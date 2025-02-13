Storm updates: Schools, court closed

Update Feb. 14 at 7 a.m.: Tahoe Truckee Unified School District schools are closed again on Friday.

Chain controls are in effect on I-80. State Route 89 is closed at Emerald Bay.

The Joseph Center Courthouse in Truckee will be closed today, February 13, 2025, due to inclement weather. Please contact the court through the Nevada City Branch for assistance.

Today is a snow day for all Tahoe Truckee Unified School District schools. All school activities are canceled unless otherwise notified.

Chain controls are in effect for I-80 and State Routes 267, 89 and 28.