Storm updates: Schools, court closed
Update Feb. 14 at 7 a.m.: Tahoe Truckee Unified School District schools are closed again on Friday.
Chain controls are in effect on I-80. State Route 89 is closed at Emerald Bay.
The Joseph Center Courthouse in Truckee will be closed today, February 13, 2025, due to inclement weather. Please contact the court through the Nevada City Branch for assistance.
Today is a snow day for all Tahoe Truckee Unified School District schools. All school activities are canceled unless otherwise notified.
Chain controls are in effect for I-80 and State Routes 267, 89 and 28.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.