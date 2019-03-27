Storm warning remains in effect until 11 p.m. for Truckee-Tahoe area

The latest storm to hit the Truckee-Tahoe area brought lightning, high winds, snow and rain to the region, causing travel delays, lift holds at ski resorts, and a snow day at Donner Trail Elementary.

The greater Lake Tahoe area remains under a winter storm warning, according to the National Weather Service Office in Reno, until 11 p.m. this evening.

Widespread snow showers are forecast for this afternoon, and up to 2 inches of snow could drop in Truckee by late Wednesday night. Up to 4 inches of snow is forecast to fall at lake level by Thursday morning.

A snow day was announced by the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District for Donner Trail Elementary and Donner Summit students, due to conditions on the summit and on Interstate 80. Chain controls were in place on Interstate 80 over Donner Summit earlier this morning, according to the California Department of Transportation, but have since been lifted.

The weather service has also issued a wind advisory for Lake Tahoe. Waves as large as 4 feet are forecast for the northern side of the lake along with wind gusts as high as 45 mph.

"Small boats, kayaks and (paddleboards) will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve," said the weather service in its advisory.

Recommended Stories For You

Lake Tahoe's temperature was 41.4 degrees earlier today, according to the weather service, and the lake elevation was measured at 6,227.86 feet.

Snow Totals

The latest round of storms added to an already massive winter season for local ski resorts, dropping several inches of snow on the mountains since Monday.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows said it received 4 inches of snow at Squaw's upper mountain since yesterday, while Alpine Meadows had 2 inches of snow come down at its upper mountain. Due to multiple lightning strikes in the area, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows began the morning with lifts on hold. The resort has since begun spinning a number of lifts at each mountain.

Northstar California Resort gained 2 inches since snow began falling earlier in the week, and is forecasting another 3 to 5 inches of snow today.

Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort reported 3 inches of snow for a storm total.

Boreal Mountain California has received 1 inch of new snow since yesterday, bringing the resort's storm total up to 3 inches. Nearby, Sugar Bowl also said it gained an inch of snow since yesterday.

Forecast

The outlook brightens going into the weekend for the Truckee-Tahoe area, with daytime highs in Truckee in the mid-40s on Friday.

“Once this system clears out Thursday into Friday morning, it will warm up into the weekend,” said Meteorologist Scott McGuire. “Traveling-wise people won’t have to deal with issues in the passes and winter driving conditions.”

Saturday's daytime high will climb into the 50s and the high on Sunday is forecast to reach 58 degrees.