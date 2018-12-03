Storms drop several feet of snow on Tahoe ski resorts

A series of storms dropped needed snow on the Sierra Nevada last week, allowing local ski resorts to open more terrain and begin spinning additional lifts as the 2018-19 ski season kicks into high gear.

Lake Tahoe area resorts reported between 2 and 4 feet of snow from last week's storms, and are expecting to receive another 1 to 3 inches from a storm forecast to hit the area on Tuesday.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows picked up between 36 and 45 inches on the upper mountain at Squaw, and 25 inches at Alpine’s upper mountain. Squaw now has 14 of 30 lifts running and 69 of 175 trails open to the public. Alpine has three of its lifts spinning and 48 open trails.

Northstar California Resort reported 33 inches of snowfall from last week's storms and is open to the top, spinning Comstock Expresss chairlift, which provides access to Mt. Pluto summit and more than 23 trails. Northstar is currently operating nine chairlifts and has 36 trails open from the summit down to Village Run. The resort currently has three terrain parks set up with 20 features.

Sugar Bowl Resort opened for the season on Friday, Nov. 30, and has eight lifts and 70 runs open. Sugar Bowl reported 39 inches of snow from the storms.

Nearby, Boreal Mountain reported 36 inches of new snowfall and recently opened its Cedar Ridge area.

Tahoe Donner Cross-Country Ski Center also opened for the season last Friday, and reported a base of 24 inches along with more than 18 miles of groomed trails. The association’s downhill area, Tahoe Donner Ski Resort, is scheduled to open for the season on Friday, Dec. 7. The resort will begin the year with a celebration of its new Snowbird Triple Chairlift.

This week, the National Weather Service Office in Reno has forecast roughly 3 inches of snow for the area, beginning Tuesday and going into Wednesday. The weather service also forecast a chance of snow on Sunday.