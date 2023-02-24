Storms force shakeup of World Cup festivities

Palisades Tahoe announced tonight's Black Jacket Symphony’s concert has been canceled and will be moved to a later date.

Courtesy Blake Kessler

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Officials from Palisades Tahoe have announced changes to this week’s lineup of World Cup events.

“Due to extreme weather, high snow totals, and hurricane-force winds, we are unable to safely produce a large-scale concert event, causing us to reschedule Friday night’s concert with The Black Jacket Symphony to a later date,” the resort posted to its social media pages.

More than 20 inches of snow has fallen at Palisades Tahoe since Thursday. The opening ceremonies for this weekend’s World Cup giant slalom and slalom events will now take place on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. The first giant slalom run has been moved from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the second giants slalom run will be at 1:45. All other events will proceed as scheduled.

Noah Kahan will perform a free concert in The Village at Palisades Tahoe on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., followed by 311 at 8 p.m. Palisades will light up the night with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Slalom gets underway at 10 a.m. on Sunday and will be followed by an award ceremony at 2:15 p.m.

This weekend’s competition marks the first time since 2017 that Palisades has hosted a World Cup event. Recent and incoming storms didn’t stop the venue from passing officials’ “snow control” ahead of the races as the resort recently surpassed 400 inches of total snowfall this season. Groomers and racecourse planners have been working on the closed course, to be held on Dog Leg and Red Dog Face, for roughly two weeks.

Palisades officials are expecting 10 to 16 inches of fresh snow at the base by tomorrow morning and up to 22 inches at the summit. Red Dog chairlift will be closed on Saturday. On Sunday, a public lane will be accessible on the far left of the training course face with an exit under the dam toward Exhibition. A public lane will also be accessible at the top of Upper Dog Leg onto Champs Elysees. Exhibition will be closed through Sunday. Far East will also be intermittently closed this weekend. Summit could experience impacts on Saturday from east winds. Delays are also possible at Alpine Bowl, Emigrant, and Granite Chief. Silverado will not open as access roads need to be rebuilt.

Only VIP tickets remain, but with the race venue just above The Village at Palisades Tahoe, spectators can view the races free from near the finish area.

For more information, visit http://www.worldcup.palisadestahoe.com .