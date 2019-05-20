Rain, snow forecast through Memorial Day; winter weather advisory in effect

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has surpassed 700 inches of snow this season.

Courtesy of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

Stormy weather and cold temperatures will continue to impact the Truckee-Tahoe area throughout the week and into Memorial Day weekend, bringing rain, snow, and below average temperatures to the region.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter weather advisory for the Truckee-Tahoe area, beginning at midnight and lasting until 10 a.m. tomorrow.

Between 3 and 7 inches of snow is expected to fall tonight at elevations above 7,000 feet, according to the weather service, and 1 to 2 inches of snow is forecast to fall in Truckee and around Lake Tahoe.

“We’ve had this persistent drop in low pressure over the Western U.S. here the past week, and continuing into early next week,” said Meteorologist Scott McGuire. “It’s dropping down out of the north … it’s not like a classic system dropping off the Gulf of Alaska, but it’s definitely dropping down off the Northern Pacific.

“Pay attention to the forecast if you’re doing any trans-Sierra travel. You can expect to encounter winter driving conditions late tonight into tomorrow morning.”

Snowfall in May isn’t unusual for the region, according to the weather service, which said there have been trace amounts of snow or more reported in Tahoe City in 80 of the past 109 years for the month.

“It’s not completely uncommon to have snow in May here. It catches people off guard when we can have 80 degrees the weekend before, and then a couple days behind that it snows,” said McGuire.

“It’s definitely not uncommon for us to have these type of systems drop down. The one difference here is, we are stuck in a fairly atypical pattern where it hangs around for a couple weeks. That is not the norm.”

So far, the most recent storms have dropped a reported 21 inches at the upper mountain areas of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows. The resort reported 5 inches of overnight snow at Squaw this morning.

“This surprising onslaught of snow also brings the exciting news that we are extending operations for the KT-22 lift at Squaw Valley,” said Public Relations Coordinator Alex Spychalsky in an email. “Thanks to the new snow and the hard work of our operations teams, KT-22 (which was slated to close (Sunday, May 19)) will now stay open until Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, weather and conditions permitting.”

The resort recently surpassed 700 inches of snow for the season, which remains the third largest on record. The record of 810 inches of total snow was set during the 2010-11 season.

Some snow and rain showers are expected to linger in the area through Tuesday into Wednesday morning, said the weather service. There will be a small break in weather on Friday morning, before rain and snow return for Memorial Day weekend.

“It’s kind of just staying unsettled,” said McGuire. “Well below normal temperatures, kind of breezy, showers, and mountain snows all through Memorial Day.”

Rain and snow showers are expected for the weekend in Truckee along with a chance of thunderstorms.

“It’s only Monday, but the way things look right now, we could see some thunderstorms,” said McGuire.

The outlook should brighten going into June, according to McGuire, as a lingering low pressure systems makes its way east.

“It does seem to finally break into a more normal pattern near that first week of June,” said McGuire. “It’s hard to pinpoint that stuff that far out, but it does appear this prolonged trough of low pressure over the Western U.S. does want to eject its way eastward finally.”

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.