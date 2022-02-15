Strawberry local Cashman finishes best among US Skiers in Olympic Downhill
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Team Palisades skier Keely Cashman, 22, finished 17th in her Olympic Downhill race, beating out other U.S. Downhill skiers.
Cashman, representing Strawberry, Calif., finished her race with a time of 1:34.13, which was 2.15 seconds back from first.
Cashman finished ahead of two of her U.S. Ski Teammates. Mikaela Shiffrin came in 18th with a time of 1:34.39 and Jacqueline Wiles finished 21st with a time of 1:34.60.
In an Instagram post, Cashman said, “Happy with my skiing today. #p17. I will skip the downhill training run for the combined tomorrow in order to rest up for my last race of these Olympics.”
Cashman’s final competition will be the women’s combined downhill skiing on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
