Streak ended: Lady Vikings hand Wolverines first league loss since 2015 (GALLERY)

The most dominant soccer program in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association and two-time defending Class 3A state champions lost for the first time in a regular season league matchup since September of 2015.

Last Tuesday, the Truckee girls’ streak of 46 straight regular season league games without a loss came to an end at the hands of South Tahoe in a matchup between the two remaining unbeaten teams in the Northern League.

Through 80 minutes of play, the Lady Wolverines never got things going offensively, resulting in a 4-1 loss at home and first defeat in a regular season Northern League game in 1,084 days.

Senior Amber Simonpietri scored Truckee's only goal of the game, which came off an assist from senior Ava Seelenfreund.

South Tahoe benefited from four goals, all by underclassmen. Freshman Anjelina Maltase led the way with a pair of goals.

Truckee (7-3, 7-1 Northern League) will look to begin its next winning streak on Friday, Sept. 28, at Sparks (0-12, 0-8 Northern League). The game marks the midway point of the regular season schedule for the Wolverines, who'll get another crack at the Vikings on Oct. 25.

Truckee, North Tahoe jockey for position

The Truckee and North Tahoe boys' renewed their rivalry last Friday, and for the third consecutive time, the Lakers got the better of the Wolverines, earning a 5-4 win.

Truckee held a 2-1 advantage after the first half of play, but four goals in the second half propelled North Tahoe to a fourth straight win on the season.

The Lakers' winning streak would be snapped a few days later, on Tuesday, Sept. 25, in 3-1 loss at home to Sparks. North Tahoe will be at home against South Tahoe on Friday at 6 p.m.

Truckee bounced back from the loss at North Tahoe with a 4-1 win on the road over South Tahoe on Tuesday, and will next face Sparks at home on Friday at 6 p.m.

Near the midway North Tahoe (6-4, 5-3 Northern League) sits in fourth place in the league standings. Truckee (6-4-1, 6-2 Northern League) is in third place, behind Sparks (7-3-1, 7-1 Northern League), and North Valleys (13-1, 9-0 Northern League).

Lady Lakers rebound from first loss of season

After suffering their first loss of the season in Northern League play to Truckee last Friday, the North Tahoe girls' soccer team bounced back in resounding fashion, taking a 9-1 win on the road against Sparks on Tuesday.

The Lakers (7-3, 7-1 Northern League) will get a crack at the only remaining unbeaten team in Northern League play, when the team travels to play South Tahoe (11-1, 8-0 Northern League) on Friday, Sept. 28.