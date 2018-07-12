Street repaving to begin in coming weeks

Truckee Town Council has awarded a $4,044,289 contract to Advanced Asphalt to pave streets in Tahoe Donner, Donner Lake, and Downtown areas as well as drainage improvements at various locations throughout town.

The contract includes work for both the paving and drainage project and the Skislope Way Vehicle Turnaround Project, which involves constructing two vehicle turnarounds on Skislope Way to improve snow removal operations.

Most of the roads included in the project are located in Tahoe Donner with small segments of roads in the downtown area. All of Donner Lake Road will be repaved from the freeway down to the lake along with over a dozen roads on the eastern side of Tahoe Donner.

Construction is estimated to begin in the next few weeks.

