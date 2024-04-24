Stress awareness month: Practical tips to reduce stress each day

Nicholas Cohen, MD

As a family doctor passionate about helping people improve their well-being through a healthy lifestyle, I am particularly focused on stress management, especially during National Stress Awareness Month in April. Stress affects us all, but with the right tools, we can manage it effectively. Here are five key strategies to help you reduce stress and enhance your overall health and well-being:

1. Connect with Others: Building and maintaining meaningful relationships can significantly reduce stress. Knowing that you have people who care about you can make stressful situations feel more manageable. Consider joining a club, group, or class that aligns with your interests. This can help you meet like-minded people and forge new connections. Social connections provide a sense of belonging and support, which can improve your overall well-being and resilience to stress. Look for local opportunities through platforms like Meetup.com, where you can find hiking groups, book clubs, yoga classes, and more.

2. Practice Mindfulness and Meditation: Mindfulness techniques, such as meditation and deep breathing exercises, can help you stay grounded in the present moment and reduce feelings of stress and anxiety. Regular practice can improve your ability to manage stressful situations and cultivate a sense of inner peace. Consider using meditation apps like Calm or Headspace to guide your practice. Personally, I’ve committed to a daily meditation practice using the Calm app, and I’ve noticed a significant improvement in my stress levels throughout the day.

3. Be Physically Active: Regular physical activity is a powerful tool for preventing and treating stress. Exercise releases endorphins, which are chemicals in your brain that act as natural painkillers and mood elevators. This can help reduce feelings of stress and anxiety. Additionally, exercise can help reduce cortisol levels, the body’s stress hormone, leading to a decrease in stress overall. Try to incorporate activities that are easy to fit into your day, such as taking the stairs instead of the elevator, going for a walk during your lunch break, or parking your car further away from work. Finding activities you enjoy can make it easier to stay active and reduce stress.

4. Get Good Sleep: Quality sleep is essential for managing stress. When you’re sleep-deprived, your body tends to produce more stress hormones like cortisol. Good sleep helps regulate these hormones, keeping them at balanced levels. This regulation helps in reducing feelings of stress and anxiety. My top recommendations for better sleep include maintaining a consistent bedtime and wake-up time, even on weekends, and establishing a bedtime ritual in the hour before sleep. Engaging in relaxing activities, such as reading a book or taking a warm bath, can help you wind down and prepare for sleep. Avoiding screens during this time is also important, as the blue light emitted by screens can interfere with your body’s natural sleep-wake cycle.

5. Seek Professional Help: If stress is overwhelming and affecting your daily life, consider seeking help from a mental health professional. Therapy and counseling can provide effective strategies for managing stress and improving your overall well-being. It’s important to prioritize your mental health and seek help when you need it.

Stress can have a significant impact on your health and well-being, so it’s important to take proactive steps to manage it. By incorporating these tips into your daily routine, you can reduce stress and improve your overall health and well-being. Remember, everyone’s journey to stress management is different, so it’s important to find what works best for you. Start by incorporating one or two of these strategies into your routine and gradually add more as you feel comfortable. By taking small steps to reduce stress, you can make a big difference in your life.

Dr. Nicholas Cohen, MD, is a board-certified family physician affiliated with the Tahoe Forest Health System. To book a visit with a primary care provider at Tahoe Forest, call (530) 582-6205.