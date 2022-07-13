Structure fire, explosion rattle Truckee community
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A structure fire and subsequent explosion on Tuesday rattled the quiet Gateway community in Truckee.
Truckee Fire Protection District received on Tuesday received a report of a structure fire. Neighbors on both sides of the property called 911 to report smoke and flames coming from a 10×10 outbuilding.
As the flames grew, there was an explosion in the building, said Fire Chief Kevin McKechnie.
Truckee Fire was on scene in minutes and quickly suppressed the blaze, McKechnie said.
Minor damage to the immediate area included the neighboring fence and foliage. The outbuilding is a complete loss.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but there is no suspicion of foul play.
“Nearby trees were burned but they probably can survive,” said McKechnie. “The cause of the fire may remain undetermined.”
