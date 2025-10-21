Student art and innovation take flight at Truckee Tahoe Airport

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Tahoe Airport will be filled with local student artwork, live music, refreshments, and hands-on activities for all ages during the s.t.e.A.m. (Science, Technology, Engineering, ART, Math) Exhibition on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

“The exhibition showcases the wonderful creative teaching going on in our community — from science and math classrooms to technology and visual arts programs,” said Molly Moore, teaching artist and Youth Arts representative for the Public Art Commission of Truckee .

The event is presented by the Truckee Cultural District and the Nevada County Arts Council, in partnership with the Truckee Tahoe Airport, as part of the newest Art at the Airport exhibition. Now in its seventh year, Art at the Airport transforms travel spaces into galleries that celebrate the creativity of the Truckee-Tahoe region.

A wide range of student projects will be featured, from Lorenzo Worster’s middle school students at Sierra Expeditionary Learning School, who built a “Climate Stripes Car” and produced podcasts on climate change, to participants at the Boys and Girls Club of North Tahoe, who explored the science of flight through balloon and paper-plane projects.

Other highlights include Mike Bensley’s “Gone Boardin'” high school class, which integrated art, design, engineering, and technology to create custom boards; Glenshire Elementary and SELS students, under Kathrine Lyczko and Sarah Frieberg, who explored geometry through art and math; Suzie Bates’ science students, who crafted nature mandalas inspired by local ecology; and Callie Martin’s high school visual arts students, who combined creative design with technical skill.

“The s.t.e.A.m. show is not just an exhibition — it’s an educational opportunity for the public to see the value of STEM education when connected to art and creativity,” said Moore.

The public can attend the opening reception, which will take place Wednesday, Oct. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Truckee Tahoe Airport, 10356 Truckee Airport Road.