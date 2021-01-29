Student-athletes return to competition

Truckee senior Ciara Wing races down the course at Alpine Meadows on Tuesday. Wing would post the two fastest times of the day.

Students from Truckee and North Tahoe returned to competition this week, taking to the slopes at Alpine Meadows for a round of giant slalom racing.

Truckee senior Ciara Wing led the Lady Wolverines to the team win, posting the two fastest times of the day during Tuesday’s race. Sophomore teammate Amber Hansford had a solid day as well, claiming the second fastest time in the first run and third fastest time in the second run. Truckee also had Tyne Beckwith and Tatum Akers finish their first runs in the top 10. Beckwith and Akers went on to finish fourth and fifth, respectively, in their second runs.

North Tahoe’s Brenna Ritchie claimed third to open the day, and then raced to a sixth-place finish in her second run. Teammate Regan Clute was fourth and tenth on the day. The Lakers’ Mikayla Walsh posted the seventh fastest time to open the day, before finishing runner-up in her second run. North Tahoe also had Ella Costello and Eva Turk finish in the top 10.

On the boys’ side, David Morken got the Lakers off to a strong start with the fastest opening run of the day. The second run was highlighted by a dominant showing from North Tahoe, which posted the seven fastest times. Tyler Rantz led the way, followed by Morken, Rhett Lindsey, Jackson Sanford, Jake Buchanan, Eric McCoy Hudson, and Kadin Harris.

Michael Flaherty led Truckee with a sixth-place finish in his first run and ninth place in his final run.

High school alpine racing is set to continue next week with slalom on Tuesday at Sierra-at-Tahoe and slalom on Thursday at Alpine Meadows.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.