Students at Sierra Expeditionary Learning School tell the history of Truckee’s buildings

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Second and third-graders at Sierra Expeditionary Learning School (SELS) have brought the history of downtown Truckee’s buildings to life through a unique student-led virtual tour project. As part of their Fire and Ice History Learning Expedition, students researched the historical significance of Truckee’s buildings, met with local historians, and recorded their own educational videos. These videos are now accessible to the public through brochures containing QR codes, allowing residents and visitors to explore the town’s history at their own pace.

The Fire and Ice Expedition examines Truckee’s past through the lens of fire prevention, ice harvesting, and lumber, exploring how these elements shaped the town. As part of the project, students visited the Museum of Truckee History, the Truckee Old Jail Museum, and the Truckee Railroad Museum to gain firsthand knowledge of the area’s historic landmarks. They also engaged with experts from the Truckee-Donner Historical Society, including Greg Zerbel and Dave DePuy.

“The students truly became the experts,” said Diane Welch, a second and third-grade teacher at SELS. “They conducted extensive research, worked collaboratively to develop scripts, and practiced their oral fluency with the help of a theater student before recording their videos. The entire process was an immersive, hands-on learning experience.”

SELS follows an expeditionary learning model, where students engage in in-depth projects that contribute to the local community. “The QR code brochures offer a unique opportunity for people to experience Truckee’s history through the voices of our students,” said Danielle Gallagher, second and third-grade teacher at SELS. “Instead of searching for information, visitors can simply scan a code and listen to a student share the story behind each building.”

The project aligns with SELS’ mission of fostering hands-on, real-world learning experiences. Throughout the process, students not only honed their historical knowledge but also developed reading comprehension, writing, and public speaking skills. The learning expedition culminated in a final product that now serves as an educational resource for the entire community.

Copies of the brochure will be available at the Truckee Railroad Museum, the Museum of Truckee History, the California Visitor Center, and local businesses. Additionally, the Truckee-Donner Historical Society is working on integrating the student-created videos into a GPS-enabled digital walking tour, expanding the project’s reach even further.