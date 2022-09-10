Students head to science camp at Donner Summit

Students participated in Headwaters Science Institute's three-day camp from Aug. 23-25.

Courtesy photo

NORDEN, Calif. – Local students were busy last month forming hypotheses, gathering data, and learning about the Sierra Nevada.

On Aug. 23, a group of 18 middles schoolers participated in Headwaters Science Institute’s three-day research camp at Clair Tappaan Lodge where they pondered whether a stream’s width correlates to the types of macroinvertebrates that call it home or what is the cause of tree death in the area.

“The camp had some super positive feedback from parents and kids,” said Headwaters Science Institute Program Manager Bryn Anderson. “It was an awesome group of kids. Overall, we were super impressed with the quality of work they turned out over just a few short days.”

During the three-day, two-night camp students worked with scientist mentors to develop questions on ecology topics. Students then spent a day gathering data before analyzing it and ultimately, giving a presentation to their peers.

The camp was made possible through funding from the Tahoe Mountain Resort Foundation, and was intended to drum up excitement about science ahead of the school year.

“I’m so thankful for this community,” said Executive Director Meg Seifert. “Without the support of Tahoe Mountain Resort Foundation, some of our participants wouldn’t be able to have this experience. The ability to alleviate financial barriers expands the reach of science programming, helping the next generation of scientists. Students learn so much from hands-on scientific research and they have fun exploring the Sierra! These partnerships make us all stronger.”

Last month’s camp closed out Headwaters Science Institute’s summer programming. Anderson said the nonprofit will now transition to school programs and is in the process of working with groups at North Tahoe and Truckee High School.

Visit https://headwatersscienceinstitute.org for information.