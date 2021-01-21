Students to return to hybrid Feb. 1

The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District this week announced schools will reopen, in hybrid, on Feb. 1.

The decision to reopen the district’s schools was announced during Wednesday’s board meeting.

“We realize that parents have different comfort levels regarding having their children on campus for in-person instruction, and we continue to offer our year-long distance learning option,” said Superintendent Chief Learning Officer Carmen Ghysels. “Last week our principals sent out a cohort change request form for any parent who wants to change their child’s cohort, from hybrid to year-long distance learning or vice versa.”

The district has options for three cohorts. Cohort A and B will each be on campus for in-person instruction. Cohort C, which is an option for students and parents, will continue to make use of distance learning.

“Not everyone is comfortable having kids — we know that — on campus, and we continue to offer our distance learning Cohort C option,” said Ghysels.

As of Wednesday, according to the district, there are six active cases within the community. As part of opening, the district said there is proper staffing to offer instruction, along with availability for timely testing and results for symptomatic staff and students. Ghysels also indicated that the district has expanded its capacity for contract tracing.

The school district will also continue its free meals for students, whether they are in hybrid or year-long distance learning.

Currently, the district does not intend to close its campuses unless there is a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, but Ghysels said positive COVID-19 cases could result in logistical challenges such as an entire bus route being canceled as the district seeks to find the source of exposure. Classrooms, grade levels, or school sites could also be closed due to positive COVID-19 cases.

Students and parents can find updates from the district and active cases within the community at TTUSD.org. There is also a vaccine update page, which can be found on the district’s website.

“We’re ready. We’re excited, and moving into hybrid will give us the opportunity to get our kids back, to get some familiarity … and we can plan for five-day,” said Ghysels.

