Subaru pulled out of Truckee River; driver suffers minor injuries
A minor injury was sustained by a driver on Highway 89 Monday morning, following losing control of a Subaru Outback along the highway and coming to rest in the Truckee River, authorities said.
The wreck occurred between Tahoe City and Alpine Meadows and involved a single vehicle. California Highway Patrol Officer Jeff Billings indicated weather may have played a factor, but the cause of the crash is currently unknown.
“For whatever reason they lost control and then went over the side and into the river,” said Billings. “Nothing that spectacular, except they ended up in the river.”
The wreck was originally labeled as non-injury, but was later changed to indicate the driver suffered minor injuries. A tow truck was called to the scene to pull the vehicle from the river.
“A BIG shoutout to Caltrans District 3 ,Tahoe City for helping us with this vehicle recovery,” said California Highway Patrol in a social media post. “Never a dull moment here in Truckee.”
Information on the driver, according to California Highway Patrol, was not available.
— Staff Writer Justin Scacco
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Subaru pulled out of Truckee River; driver suffers minor injuries
A minor injury was sustained by a driver on Highway 89 Monday morning, following losing control of a Subaru Outback along the highway and coming to rest in the Truckee River, authorities said.