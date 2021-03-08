Subaru pulled out of Truckee River; driver suffers minor injuries

A Subaru Outback came to a rest in the Truckee River after its driver lost control along Highway 89.

California Highway Patrol

A minor injury was sustained by a driver on Highway 89 Monday morning, following losing control of a Subaru Outback along the highway and coming to rest in the Truckee River, authorities said.

The wreck occurred between Tahoe City and Alpine Meadows and involved a single vehicle. California Highway Patrol Officer Jeff Billings indicated weather may have played a factor, but the cause of the crash is currently unknown.

“For whatever reason they lost control and then went over the side and into the river,” said Billings. “Nothing that spectacular, except they ended up in the river.”

The wreck was originally labeled as non-injury, but was later changed to indicate the driver suffered minor injuries. A tow truck was called to the scene to pull the vehicle from the river.

“A BIG shoutout to Caltrans District 3 ,Tahoe City for helping us with this vehicle recovery,” said California Highway Patrol in a social media post. “Never a dull moment here in Truckee.”

Information on the driver, according to California Highway Patrol, was not available.

— Staff Writer Justin Scacco