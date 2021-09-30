Suds for a cause: Foam Fest returns to Truckee

“Achieve Tahoe is excited about the new punch card based version of Foam Fest because its flexibility allows people to enjoy the event on their own time, and it will do more to promote our partner breweries by bringing customers directly to their doors,” said Haakon Lang-Ree, executive director of Achieve Tahoe.

As cooler weather and autumn hit the region, Achieve Tahoe is gearing up for its yearly fundraiser, the 32nd annual Foam Fest.

In partnership with local breweries 5050 Brewing Co., Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House, Donner Creek Brewing Company, The Good Wolf Brewing Company, and Truckee Brewing Company, Achieve Tahoe is launching a month-long effort to raise funds for its adaptive recreation programs for children and adults with disabilities.

In past years the event has been held in the Village at Palisades Tahoe, but due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the fundraiser shifted to a punch card model where attendees visit local Truckee breweries in order to receive a beer.

“Achieve Tahoe is excited about the new punch card based version of Foam Fest because its flexibility allows people to enjoy the event on their own time, and it will do more to promote our partner breweries by bringing customers directly to their doors,” said Haakon Lang-Ree, executive director of Achieve Tahoe, in a news release. “As a local Tahoe nonprofit, we are thankful for all of the local businesses that support us and want to do our part to support those same businesses and our community.”

Tickets are available at http://www.achievetahoe.org at a cost of $49. Purchase of a ticket includes a Foam Fest glass and one beer at each participating brewery. The event runs until the end of October. Additionally, Achieve Tahoe is offering a chance to win a limited addition Achieve Tahoe fleece jacket from Deso Supply Co., hats, and other prizes for those who post a picture with the hashtag #2021FoamFest.

