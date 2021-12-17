Sugar Bowl alumni shine on World Cup stage

Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy alumni had career days competing on the World Cup circuit last weekend.

Luke Winters, 24, grabbed World Cup points in the first slalom race of the season, claiming 25th at Val d’Isere, France, on Sunday, which marked the sixth time in his career that he’s finished high enough in a slalom race to earn World Cup points. Winters led the U.S. effort on the day and was the only American to qualify for the second run.

Another skier who trained with Sugar Bowl’s team, Alice Robinson, 20, of New Zealand, posted a career-best fourth-place finish in super-G on Sunday at St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Team Palisades Tahoe skiers Bryce Bennett and Travis Ganong are also in action this week, preparing for World Cup downhill and super-G races at Val Gardena, Italy. Bennett, 29, posted the 22nd fastest in Thursday’s downhill training runs; while Ganong, 33, was 41st after posting the sixth fastest time during Wednesday’s training session. The World Cup events are slated to take place today and Saturday.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com