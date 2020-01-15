Sugar Bowl alumnus Luke Winters continues breakout alpine season on World Cup tour

Luke Winters

Courtesy of U.S. Ski & Snowboard

Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy alumnus Luke Winters continued his breakout year on the World Cup tour on Sunday, scoring cup points for the third time this season with a 26th-place finish in slalom in Adelboden, Switzerland.

Winters, 22, is competing in his first full World Cup season, and was in 11th place after the first run. A couple of small mistakes, according to U.S. Ski & Snowboard, dropped him back to 26th after the second run.

“Another frustrating second run but the show goes on! Thanks Adelboden for all the cheers, see you next year,” Winters posted to his Instagram account following the race.

Winters finished with a combined time of 1:51.28 to lead the U.S.

“Ski racing is a crazy thing,” said Winters in an interview with U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “I for sure felt like I was carrying more speed on my first run, but I don’t have a clear answer on why I was so much more slower (on my second run). Still, it’s a crazy tight race. You ski a little bit worse and you move back a lot and that’s what happens. Look forward to the next one.”

Switzerland’s Daniel Yule, 26, picked up the win, defending home snow with a total time of 1:48.73. Yule is the first Swiss man to win three World Cup slaloms. No Swiss skiers had won the Adelboden slalom since Marc Berthod was victorious in 2007.

The men’s World Cup tour will next head to the Lauberhorn track in Wengen, Switzerland for alpine combined, downhill, and slalom. The competition will begin on Friday. Downhill training got underway today.

“We get some really good training on this hill for the next few days,” Winters said to U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “I’ll try and dial everything in on this steep harder snow, which is what Wengen is going to be. I’ll hope for a second run at least, and a better race.”