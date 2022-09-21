Sugar Bowl joins Mountain Collective ahead of winter season

Sugar Bowl is joining 24 other ski resorts as members of the Mountain Collective pass program.

NORDEN, Calif. — Sugar Bowl Resort will be joining 24 other ski resorts this winter season as members of the Mountain Collective.

Through its international alliance of ski destinations Mountain Collective passholders are able to ski or ride two days with no blackout days at all 25 partner resorts. Prices for lift tickets are 50% off for additional days at each destination.

“We are incredibly excited to join the Mountain Collective,” said Greg Dallas, president and CEO for Sugar Bowl Resort, in a news release. “We’ve been patiently waiting to join a collection of resorts with an aligned ethos and a program that ensures we can continue delivering the premium experience our guests have become accustomed to. The Mountain Collective is truly a set of world-class resorts, and we are proud to represent California.”

The 2022-23 Mountain Collective pass is currently on sale and is available exclusively online at http://www.mountaincollective.com . The current price is $579 for adults, $479 for ages 13-18 at time and $189 for children ages 12 and under. Pass prices are set to rise on Sept. 27.

“We are very excited to welcome Sugar Bowl to the Mountain Collective family,” said Todd Burnette, chief executive officer for the Mountain Collective, in the release. “Sugar Bowl is truly a gem in the Tahoe area and will provide a great trip for California skiers and riders in addition to world class destinations throughout the Western US and Canadian Rockies. Now with twenty-five bucket list global resorts, the Mountain Collective Pass continues to be a great option for discerning skiers and riders around the world.”

The Mountain Collective pass includes Alta, Arapahoe Basin, Aspen Snowmass, Banff Sunshine, Big Sky, Chamonix (France), Coronet Peak/The Remarkables (New Zealand), Grand Targhee, Jackson Hole, Lake Louise, Le Massif de Charlevoix, Marmot Basin, Mt. Buller (Australia), Niseko United (Japan), Panorama, Revelstoke, Snowbasin, Snowbird, Sugar Bowl, Sugarloaf, Sun Peaks, Sun Valley, Taos, Thredbo (Australia), and Valle Nevado (Chile.)

For more information, visit http://www.MountainCollective.com , or call 877-328-2257.