Sugar Bowl Releases 2025/26 Season Passes at Lowest Prices of the Year

NORDEN, Calif. – Sugar Bowl Resort has officially launched its lineup of 2025/26 Season Passes , offering skiers and riders the lowest prices of the season for a limited time. Known for its rugged landscape and authentic ski culture, Sugar Bowl is inviting guests to lock in their pass now before prices go up.

New this season is the Legend Pass, offering an exclusive, premium experience with unrestricted skiing, a private four-person locker in the brand-new Village Lodge Locker Club , and VIP parking, giving passholders seamless, stress-free access to the mountain.

Limited season pass sales and daily lift ticket caps preserve the mountain experience.

2025/26 Season Pass Lineup

Pass options are available for every type of winter sports enthusiast, ranging from unrestricted access to midweek and local student passes.

Spring Pass ($399): Ski the rest of the 2024/25 season with no blackout dates! Purchase now at sugarbowl.com/spring .

NEW! Legend Pass ($4,200) – Limited inventory! Includes:

Unlimited skiing at Sugar Bowl and Royal Gorge XC

Full-size, 4-person locker in the new Village Lodge Locker Club (Opening Fall 2025)

Preferred parking for direct-to-mountain access

Friends and Family Perks: 8 day passes at 50% off

Retail and Dining Discounts: 10% off food, beverages, and retail

50% off lift tickets at Mountain Collective resorts

Unrestricted Pass (Starting at $799) – Limited inventory, includes:

Unlimited skiing and riding 7 days a week, no blackouts

8 Friends and Family 50% off tickets

10% off food, beverages, and retail

50% off Mountain Collective resorts

Slightly Restricted Pass (Starting at $629) – Limited inventory, includes:

7-day access with some blackout dates

6 Friends and Family 50% off tickets

10% off food, beverages, and retail

50% off Mountain Collective resorts

Midweek Pass (starting at $469) – Limited inventory, includes:

Monday–Friday access with holiday blackout dates

4 Friends and Family 50% off tickets

10% off food, beverages, and retail

Local Student Pass ($199): Unrestricted access for designated Placer and Nevada County School District students.

Royal Gorge Cross Country Pass (Starting at $159): Full-season access to North America’s largest XC ski resort.

As California’s first ski resort, Sugar Bowl offers the area’s most authentic skiing experience, with deep snow, legendary terrain, and a welcoming ski community. With an average of 500 inches of snowfall every season, Sugar Bowl offers one of the deepest snowpacks in North America. Expansive terrain is suitable for all levels, with beginner and intermediate-friendly slopes, expert terrain with backcountry access, and a world-class training facility with pro-level parks.

A multi-sport winter playground, Sugar Bowl offers alpine skiing and riding, uphill access, cross-country skiing at Royal Gorge, tubing, and premier race events like the historic Silver Belt. And for skiers and riders driving up from the Bay Area, it’s the closest big mountain, giving winter athletes more time on the slopes.

Sugar Bowl season passes are available at the lowest rates of the year for a limited time. Don’t miss the chance to ski and ride all season long—grab a pass today.

For more details and to purchase, visit sugarbowl.com/seasonpass .