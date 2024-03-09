Sugar Bowl Resort announces season extension, discounted spring lift access

NORDEN, Calif. – With persistent mid-winter conditions and a deep snowpack of nearly 15 feet at its summit, Sugar Bowl Resort announced today that its ski season has been extended by three weeks. The resort will spin its lifts until April 28, 2024 and offer discounted lift access with the launch of its Spring Pass, and reduced daily lift tickets for both children and adults beginning March 8.

“We are enjoying phenomenal snow conditions and a snowpack that will last well into Spring,” said Jon Slaughter, Sugar Bowl Resort executive director of marketing. “By offering discounted lift access and extending our season, we want to give skiers and riders to enjoy the magical experience we offer at Sugar Bowl.”

The resort’s Spring Pass goes on sale on Friday, March 8 and offers unrestricted skiing and riding from the purchase date through the end of the season. Priced at $449 for ages 13+ and $129 for children ages 6-12, passholders from other Tahoe resorts can get a free Spring Pass with purchase of a 2024-25 unrestricted season pass.

Provided / Sugar Bowl Resort

Other Tahoe area resort passholders are also invited to ski or ride at Sugar Bowl this spring for just $89 per day Monday through Friday, or $99 on Saturdays and Sundays. Discounted lift tickets are valid beginning March 8 and can be purchased online or at any ticket window with proof of a valid from any downhill ski area in the Tahoe region.

A new $49 children’s lift ticket (ages 6-12) valid any day of the week through the end of season will also be available for purchase starting March 8. This ticket can only be purchased online in advance, and there is no requirement to have another resort’s season pass to qualify.

Spring is a great time for first-time skiers and riders to take a lesson. Sugar Bowl’s $99 First-Timer Package bundles a lift ticket accessing beginner terrain with a lesson and rental equipment and is valid Monday through Friday, non-holiday.

Learn more about Sugar Bowl and plan a visit at http://www.sugarbowl.com .