Sugar Bowl Resort reports 118% of average snowpack ahead of holiday season

NORDEN, Calif. – Recent storms have delivered abundant snowfall to the Northern Sierra, setting Sugar Bowl Resort up with incredible mid-winter conditions ahead of the holiday season. Sugar Bowl has received 53 inches in the past week alone and 118 inches season-to-date, making this one of only eight of the past 25 seasons where the 100-inch mark has been surpassed by mid-December. With snow depths of almost six feet at the summit and 99% of the mountain open, skiers and riders have received an early start to their powder presents this year. In addition, OpenSnow is reporting the possibility of an active storm pattern through the last week of 2024.

Sugar Bowl has received 53 inches of new snow in the past week. Vinnie Zacha-Herthel / Sugar Bowl Resort

“We’re already at 118% of our average snowpack for this time of year, which means conditions are top-notch heading into the holidays,” said Jon Slaughter, Sugar Bowl marketing director. “The last time we had this much snow this early was December 2022. That season ended up being a massive winter, with 809 inches recorded at Sugar Bowl and powder days we’re still talking about! This amazing early start has been terrific to see and bodes well for the season ahead.”

The resort has festive dinners in the Dining Room for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Reservations are required and can be made online at sugarbowl.com/dining .

Non-skiers and those looking for other fun snow activities are also invited to check out Sugar Rush Tubing . Open daily between Dec. 20 through Jan. 5 for the holidays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday through Sunday for the remainder of the season as conditions permit, 10 full-length lanes for tubing are serviced by a covered moving carpet that carries guests back to the top for more. A snow play area is also available for those under 42″ with a Rotonda, Burton Riglet Boards and the Snow Volcano.

Those planning to ski or ride at Sugar Bowl are encouraged to buy lift tickets online in advance to save up to 40%, or purchase a season pass before rates increase on Dec. 21.

Still searching for last minute holiday gifts? New Sugar Bowl logowear is available in the shop, with various styles for everyone on your shopping list.

Visit sugarbowl.com for current conditions and to purchase tickets, season passes, lodging and more.