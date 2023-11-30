Sugar Bowl Resort to Open December 1 

Snowmaking at Sugar Bowl Resort.

Provided / Sugar Bowl Resort

NORDEN, Calif. – Sugar Bowl Resort announced today that the resort will open Friday, Dec. 1 with beginner and intermediate terrain accessible via the Jerome Hill Express and White Pine chairlifts plus the Flume Moving Carpet. Taking advantage of ideal snowmaking conditions since the Thanksgiving holiday, the resort has and will continue to make snow at every opportunity to expand open terrain as quickly as possible.

“Our team is thrilled to get the 2023-24 winter season underway, and to welcome our community back to the mountain,” said Bridget Legnavsky, Sugar Bowl Resort president and CEO. “We’ll open with limited terrain, however we anticipate opening more quickly as snow and conditions permit.”

Despite a lack of natural snowfall, the resort’s state-of-the-art snowmaking system has produced a 10″-12″ base. “Our snowmaking team has done tremendous work recently, operating the system for over 75 hours and counting to prepare the slopes for opening day,” said Legnavsky. Early season conditions exist and the resort encourages guests to ski and ride with care.

Beginning Friday, ski lessons, rentals and retail operations will be available, with a special $149 First-Timer package (limited lift ticket, lesson and rentals) offered Monday through Friday, non-holiday. In addition, the resort will offer $99 discounted adult lift tickets until more terrain is open. Also starting December 1, guests seeking a Sugar Bowl Village experience can book a room at the Lodge, enjoy a cocktail at the Belt Room Bar or enjoy a wine dinner in the Dining Room.

Royal Gorge’s opening has been pushed back to Dec. 8 as the cross-country area awaits natural snowfall. For updates related to snow conditions and open terrain, visit http://www.sugarbowl.com .