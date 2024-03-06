Sugar Bowl Resort’s Silver Belt returns to redefine freeride ski competition

NORDEN, Calif. – Since it began 1940, the Silver Belt Classic has enticed Olympians, World Cup skiers and thrill-seekers from around the globe to test their grit and skill as they expertly carved their way down the natural gullies and chutes at Sugar Bowl. This year, the Silver Belt returns March 29-31, 2024 to reimagine freeride competition entirely.

“Fifty athletes—from top ski pros, to wild cards and local legends—will be invited to this athlete-judged, film-based event that includes two distinct concepts,” said Mike Jankowski, Sugar Bowl Resort’s executive director of sport. “We’ve designed this new format to highlight the creativity and athleticism of these competitors, and we are ready to host the action!”

Day one will feature a freeride session where athletes will use all of the natural terrain in the Silver Belt Gully to showcase their skills. Days two and three will introduce an all-new concept: ShapeShifter. This portion of the competition will require athletes to identify natural elements—hips, cliffs and spines—to be shoveled, shaped and shifted into new terrain features.

When the work is complete, the competition will resume, and the cameras will roll. Athletes will use this freshly sculpted canvas to push the progression of freeride competition, with the full athlete field ultimately determining who among their peers should take the Silver Belt top spot along with the cash prize.

“The Silver Belt is not just a competition. We’re redefining it as a celebration of innovation, skill, and progression,” said Bridget Legnavsky, Sugar Bowl Resort president and CEO. “We’re confident this event and the terrain it will be held on, will continue to inspire a high caliber of freeride performance—like the Silver Belt Classic did 80 years ago.”

Spectators are invited to visit the resort on any or all of the event dates to take in the action, enjoy live music, giveaways, demos and more. Athletes interested in competing who want to be considered for a ski only Wild Card slot can apply online at sugarbowl.com/silverbelt .

The 2024 Silver Belt is sponsored by Arc’teryx, Atomic, GoPro, Oakley, Soundboks and Yeti. Visit http://www.sugarbowl.com for more information or to purchase lift tickets.