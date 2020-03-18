Sugar Bowl, Royal Gorge to release non-essential, seasonal staff

Sugar Bowl and Royal Gorge may open on a smaller scale later in the season.

Courtesy Sugar Bowl Resort |

Sugar Bowl Resort and Royal Gorge Cross Country Resort issued an update today regarding the suspension of operations due to the coronavirus.

The resort announced it will release all non-essential, seasonal staff starting Friday. Seasonal staff, according to CEO Greg Dallas, will receive 2.5 weeks of severance to help ease the transition from employment at Sugar Bowl and Royal Gorge.

Sugar Bowl and Royal Gorge suspended operations until further notice last Saturday evening, and said plans are to reopen on a smaller scale, if possible.

“We remain committed to reopening a much smaller resort as long as the operation can comply with local, state and federal guidelines to ensure guest and employee safety,” said Dallas in a statement. “We are preparing the resort to safely open to uphill traffic plus a few kilometers of cross county track for passholders only … If for whatever reason we feel that guest or employee safety is as risk we will shut down operations immediately. Expect more information to come about this in the next several days.”

For more information, visit SugarBowl.com.