Sugar Bowl to offer free conditioning series for middle school students

Sugar Bowl Academy will host a free conditioning series for middle school students on Saturday, Sept .23.

Courtesy Sugar Bowl Academy

NORDEN, Calif. — Sugar Bowl Academy is ramping up for the winter season by introducing a new conditioning series designed for middle school students interested in improving their performance in alpine, freeride, and Nordic skiing.

The free series, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, will give students a chance to learn from Sugar Bowl Academy coaches, and offers a way for young skiers to get ready for the winter season before the first snow hits the slopes.

“What we’re really trying to do is get the kids here and give them an opportunity to hear from the coaches,” said Athletic Marketing Manager Will Sweetser.

Students will learn from Sugar Bowl’s team of coaches during a two-hour session, which will be focused on techniques to improve strength, coordination, endurance, nutrition and mental focus. Sweetser added that the course will also teach students “simple things that they can do without fancy equipment or joining a gym,” ahead of the winter season.

For middle school aged athletes interested in competing in Far West and FIS events, or the Tahoe Junior Freeride Series, next Saturday’s course offers a chance to get a head start on the upcoming winter season. Parents can also join for a 20-minute presentation about student-athlete specialization in a given sport, along with appropriate training practices.

The free conditioning series is open to middle school students and will begin Saturday, Sept. 23 at Sugar Bowl. The series will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Signups can be done by emailing Sweetser at wsweetser@sbacdemy.org , and must be completed by Sept. 20.