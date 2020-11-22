Sugar Bowl to open Friday, Nov. 27

From a release:

It’s official… Sugar Bowl will open for the season on Friday, Nov. 27. The 32 inches of natural snow this month combined with plentiful snowmaking means that we can open with six lifts – Nob Hill, Mt. Lincoln Express, Christmas Tree Express, Jerome Hill Express and the Flume surface lift – offering top-to-bottom skiing and riding from the 8,383-foot summit of Mt. Lincoln.

Lift hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and after we open on Nov. 27, our plan is to operate daily going forward.

There will be no walk-up, day-of purchases for lift tickets, rentals or lessons this season at Sugar Bowl. Lift tickets must be purchased online at least one day in advance, while rentals and lessons must be reserved at least three days in advance.

Lift tickets have sold out for opening day – Friday, Nov. 27 – and Saturday, Nov. 28. However, we still have a very small quantity of lift tickets available for those who purchase rentals or a private lesson at least three days in advance or until space fills (whichever occurs first).

Lift tickets, rentals and lessons remain available for Sunday, Nov. 29, and beyond – through Dec. 18. We have not yet released tickets for the period beyond Dec. 18, but we plan to do so during the first week of December.

Our team has worked tirelessly on a reopening plan that keeps the safety of our guests and staff as the top priority. But we’re also relying on you to be knowledgeable about our policies and procedures so that you and everyone around you can stay safe when you visit. Some important items to remember:

Face coverings. All guests and staff must wear a face covering at all times – inside and outside. Face coverings may only be removed when skiing/snowboarding downhill or eating/drinking outdoors.

No congregation. Do not congregate when visiting and remain at least six feet away from other unrelated guests and staff. On the chairlifts, those who arrive together may ride together. Chairs will be loaded with up to four people in a related party. Otherwise, quad chairs will be loaded with two people per chair, each on the outside edge. You will not be forced to load the chair with someone you do not know.

Limited indoor access. Be prepared for an outdoor experience during your visit, as indoor access will be limited to using the restroom, taking a 15-minute warming break in a monitored warming zone or purchasing grab and go food items to eat outdoors.

Credit/debit/gift card payments only. Sugar Bowl will be cashless this winter for all in-resort purchases, including food, beverages and retail items.

Health screenings. All Sugar Bowl staff members will participate in daily health screenings at the start of their shift. Staff and guests must stay home if feeling sick.

Please read all of the information in our Winter COVID Guide before you visit and we look forward to seeing you back on the mountain – socially distanced and wearing a mask.

Source: Sugar Bowl Resort