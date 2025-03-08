Sugar Bowl unveils cutting-edge terrain park, setting a new standard in Tahoe

SUGAR BOWL, Calif. – While other Tahoe resorts have scaled back their terrain park offerings, Sugar Bowl is charging ahead, unveiling a progressive new park designed to push the limits of ski and snowboard progression.

The newly launched Sugar Bowl Parks | CA, officially opened on Feb. 21, boasts an array of features, including three jump lines with small, medium, large, and XL jumps ranging from 25 to 65 feet, plus an extensive selection of rails and jibs. A massive 70-foot-plus big air jump is also in the works, promising even more opportunities for advanced riders.

CEO Bridget Legnavsky emphasized that the resort’s vision is centered on athlete development and creating an elite training environment.

“Sugar Bowl Parks | CA marks a new era for the resort, one that’s all about progression and bringing more young athletes into the sport,” Legnavsky said. “Our goal is to provide a true training facility—one that can take riders from their first park features all the way to the world stage.”

The park’s strategic placement at the Christmas Tree Express lift allows for high-speed laps, maximizing training efficiency. Combined with Sugar Bowl’s race training zone and the freeride terrain of the Palisades, the resort now offers a comprehensive training hub for multi-discipline athletes.

“The energy surrounding the launch has been incredible, and the level of engagement has exceeded our expectations,” Legnavsky said. “Athletes need access to top-tier facilities to develop their skills, and we’re proud to deliver that here in Tahoe. This is just the beginning.”

The park’s unveiling drew support from some of the biggest names in the sport, including Olympic gold medalist David Wise and Freeride World Tour skier Xander Guldman, who helped with the official ribbon cutting.

Wise praised the resort’s commitment to providing a safe and progressive training space.

“I’m excited for the opportunity for the young up-and-comers to have the freedom to progress their skills,” Wise said. “That’s one thing I’ve been noticing has been lacking in our area for a long time—safe, quality features for kids to learn big tricks on.”

With Sugar Bowl taking the lead in terrain park innovation, the resort is set to become a premier destination for athletes looking to push their limits and take their skills to new heights.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.