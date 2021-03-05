Sugar Bowl’s McJunkin, Truckee’s Seline capture Nordic wins

The third round of high school Nordic racing took place last Friday, bringing the area’s top skiers to the Tahoe Cross-Country Ski Area for the North Tahoe Double Sprint.

Sugar Bowl Academy’s Hayden McJunkin finished on the podium for the third straight race, capturing her first win of the season by more than 10 seconds. McJunkin finished her two runs with a combined time of 7 minutes 23.7 seconds.

From there, girls from North Tahoe posted the next three fastest combined times. Alani Powell (7:33.9) was second, Kili Lehmkuhl (7:38.4) was third, and Mera Schoonmaker (8:22.3) was fourth.

Sonny Strusinski led Truckee with a fifth-place finish, posting a combined time of 8:26.4.

On the boy’s side, Truckee’s Matt Seline picked up his first win of the season, finishing with a total time of 6:25.4. North Tahoe’s Cooper Honeywell finished on the podium for the second time this season, claiming second place with a combined time of 6:39.6. Sugar Bowl’s Pascal Wettermark finished in third place with a total time of 6:42.8. North Tahoe’s Jake Hacker (6:43.1) was fourth, and Truckee’s Logan Selander (6:54.8) was fifth.

Tahoe Donner 10K goes virtual

In other Nordic racing, David Sinclair captured first place in last week’s virtual Tahoe Donner 10-kilometer Challenge. Sinclair finished the distance at Tahoe Donner with a time of 27:16, topping the field of 24 racers by more than two and a half minutes. Mitchell Campbell (29:53) was second, followed by Matthew Sanford (30:40).

On the women’s side, Lizzie Larking took first place by more than three minutes, posting a time of 29:57. Callie Gordon (33:32) was second, and Isabel Caldwell (34:56) was third.

Virtual racing is set to continue Thursday with the Royal Gorge Gold Rush.

For more information or to register, visit http://www.farwestnordic.org .

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.