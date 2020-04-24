Sugar Pine Foundation handing out tree seedlings Saturday

Volunteers helped the foundation by planting seedlings around the region.

WHERE TO GET SEEDLINGS The Villager Nursery at 10678 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee

16810 Glenshire Dr, Truckee

8777 Speckled Ave, Kings Beach

Tunnel Creek Cafe at 1115 Tunnel Creek Rd., Suite A, Incline Village

1458 Mt Rainier Dr, South Lake Tahoe

1600 Glenwood Way, South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — This time of year, the Sugar Pine Foundation would normally be organizing volunteer days to plant sugar pine seedlings but with the pandemic, it wasn’t safe to organize those events.

It was important that the seedlings still be planted though. Not only is the soil perfectly moist this time of year, but the foundation had over 10,000 seedlings at nurseries that likely wouldn’t survive until fall, which is the other big planting season.

So, the foundation’s executive director Maria Mircheva put the question of what to do with the seedlings to Facebook.

“The overwhelming response was, ‘give us the trees and we’ll plant them,’” Mircheva said.

The foundation organized a day when interested people could come pick up seedlings to plant.

“I didn’t expect it to be such a success,” Mircheva said.

The foundation gave away 5,000 trees in one day.

People are required to provide their own planting equipment but Sugar Pine Foundation’s website has diagrams and video instructions on how best to plant the seedlings. They are also recommending people plant them in places where there has been fire or forest thinning from avalanches or other natural occurrences. They are also okay with people planting them in their yards or near their homes.

The foundation is also looking to implement a citizen science program where people can put in the coordinates of where they planted their seedlings and send in pictures and updates on the seedlings’ success.

The foundation will be handing out more seedlings on April 25 starting at 9 a.m. Since the last handout was so successful, they recommend people get there early.

Mircheva also said she is considering implementing a similar process for some of the seedlings during future plantings. Although she doesn’t know if it will have the same popularity once the crisis is over and people don’t have as much free time.

To find the seedling pick-up locations, visit sugarpinefoundation.org and go to “At-Home Activites.”

Laney Griffo is a reporter with the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication to the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at lgriffo@tahoedailytribune.com