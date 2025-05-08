Summer 2025 Lake Tahoe music guide: Concerts, festivals & free shows around the lake (May-July)
LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – As snowmelt turns to streams and wildflowers begin to bloom, Lake Tahoe’s summer soundtrack comes alive. From major headliners at the lake’s biggest venues to free weekly concerts in the park, here’s your no-fuss, easy-to-navigate guide to live music around the lake this May, June, and July.
Major Concerts & Festivals
Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic (formerly Harveys) – Stateline
- Rod Stewart – June 14
- Kane Brown – June 26
- Earth, Wind & Fire – June 28
- Cody Jinks – July 11
- Jon Pardi – July 18 & 19
The Hangar – South Lake Tahoe
- The Hip Abduction – June 7
- Rising Appalachia – June 8
- Avi Kaplan – June 13
- You Should Be Dancing – June 28
- Helado Negro – July 11
- The Polish Ambassador – July 12
- Allah-Las – July 19
- Slenderbodies – July 25
- Club Heartache: The Altons & Three Sinseers – July 31
Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival – Sand Harbor
- Jumping Jack Flash (Rolling Stones Tribute) – July 7
- Reno Philharmonic: Icons – July 14
- Reno Jazz Orchestra: Tribute to Quincy Jones – July 21
- The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA – July 22
Valhalla Art, Music & Theatre Festival – South Lake Tahoe
- Nether House – June 4
- Alice Wallace – June 11
- Bread and Butter Band (Free Lawn Concert) – June 15
- Alex Lucero Band (Free Lawn Concert) – June 29
- Jackie Venson – July 15
- Dennis Johnson & The Revelators – July 23
- Wolf Jett (Free Lawn Concert) – July 27
- Walt Wilkins & The Ramble – July 30
- FEELINGS: Closed in Sculpture & A Musical Moment – July 31
Gamblers Run Music Festival – Crystal Bay
July 24-26 at the Crystal Bay Club
Line up includes:
- The Brothers Comatose
- Beats Antique
- Papadosio
- Paul Thorn
- North Mississippi Allstars
- MarchFourth
- Monophonics
- Thumpasaurus
- + MORE
Free & Weekly Music Series
Music in the Park – Truckee
Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m.
- Boot Juice – June 18
- Megan Lacy & Rogue Coyote – June 25
- Matt Axton – July 2
- Dead Winter Carpenters – July 9
- Down the Rabbit Hole – July 16
- Classical Tahoe – July 23
- Blues Monsters – July 30
Music in the Park – Meyers
Sundays, 3:30 p.m.–6:30 p.m.
- Trey Stone Band – June 8
- Dirty Cello – July 13
The Shops at Heavenly Village Summer Concert Series – South Lake Tahoe
Fridays & Saturdays, May 5–Sept. 13, 5:45 p.m.–9:15 p.m.
- Greg Austin & Southern Justice – May 23
- Jackeyes – May 24
- Guilty as Charged – May 25
- Sierra Roc – May 30
- VTA & The Tahoe Tribe – May 31
- Pamela Parker Fantastic Machine – June 6
- Ariel Jean – June 7
- New Wave Crave – June 13
- The Heidi Incident – June 14
- Drinking with Clowns – June 14
- Austin Mo Experience – June 20
- The Band Clic – June 21
- Erika Malone’s Eminence – June 27
- Burke. – June 28
- Rick Hays & American Steel – July 4
- Huckleberry Road – July 5
- Cliff Porter (of Jelly Bread) – July 10
- Jakes Garage Band – July 11
- Spazmatics – July 12
- American Mile – July 18
- Golden Cadillacs – July 19
- Billy Williams – July 25
- Red Light Challenge – July 26
Live at Lakeview Summer Music Series – Lakeview Commons, South Lake Tahoe
Thursdays, June 19–Aug. 28 (except July 3), 4:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m.
- Full lineup drops May 15
Music on the Beach – Kings Beach
Fridays, June 13–Aug. 29, 6:30 p.m.
- Suika T & Band – June 13
- Peter Joseph Burtt & The King Tide – June 20
- Coburn Station – June 27
- The Blues Monsters – July 3
- Jimbo Scott & Yesterday’s Biscuits – July 11
- The Sam Chase & The Untraditional – July 18
- Wolf Jett – July 25
Concerts at Commons Beach – Tahoe City
Sundays, June 15–Sept. 7, 4 p.m.–7 p.m.
- Broken Compass Bluegrass – June 15
- Joy and Madness – June 22
- Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber – June 29
- Dead Winter Carpenters – July 6
- Great North Special – July 13
- Cool Cool Cool – July 20
- Poor Man’s Whiskey – July 27
Tunes on Tap– Incline Village
Thursdays, July 10–Sept. 18, 7 p.m.
- Peter Joseph Burtt – July 10
- Sneaky Creatures – July 17
- Broken Compass Bluegrass – July 24
- Metal Echo – July 31
Classical Tahoe – Incline Village
- Orli Shaham – Performs Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 “Emperor” – July 25
- Music in Motion – An evening of iconic dance works in collaboration with Lake Tahoe Dance Collective – July 26
- Ron & Maureen Ashley Oasis Chamber Music Series: Beethoven and Brahms – July 27
Editor’s note: This is part one of a two-part live music roundup. This part features the live music through July. The next part will be published in July and will feature the August-September lineups.
