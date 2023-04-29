Summer camps open up for registration around Truckee-Tahoe

Tahoe Expedition Academy will be offering a wide variety of summer camps this year.

Provided/ Marisol Rocha

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Summer is quickly approaching Lake Tahoe and camps are available all over the basin.

Whether you’re on the south or north shore, wanting to be outside all day or looking for something artistically inclined, there is a camp out there for your child.

We’ve put together a list of some of the many summer camps happening around the lake, with fun options available for everyone.

Tahoe Expedition Academy

Tahoe Expedition Academy is offering a variety of summer camps for the season, with registration live and camps filling up quickly.

There are still spots open for children, with payment plans available the different camps. Some camps may have waitlists.

There are multiple types of camps, including art based camps like the Art and Adventure camp and the Advanced Blacksmithing camp.

Art and Adventure will see campers create drawings, paintings, clay works and more, merging outdoor adventure with creativity.

Wilderness camps are also available for campers, including the Backpacking into Desolation Wilderness camp which is led by backcountry and WFR certified guides and overs overnight adventures into the some of the best backpacking locations in North America.

The Whitewater Rafting camp is in collaboration with Tributary Whitewater, and are exclusive rafting trips on the American River.

Looking for something sporty? Check out the Pure Sports camp, which explores the best summer sports Tahoe has to offer with mountain biking, lacrosse, ultimate frisbee, and more.

The camp is designed for campers with all abilities.

TEA also offers STEM camps, raging from the Arduino Creations camps which explores Arduino, an open-source electronics platform, to the OpenAI ChatGPT camp designed for 14-16 year-olds who will dive deep into OpenAI and ChatGPT.

If you’re looking for something video game based, check out the Video Game Design Lab, which is a five day camp that will bring gamers into a deep dive into game animation, interface connection, game play mechanics, and more.

To learn more about the many camps TEA has available and sign up visit http://www.tahoesummercamps.com .

Tahoe Institute for Natural Sciences

Registration for the Tahoe Institute for Natural Sciences is open with camps for children ages 6-17 located on the north shore, South Lake Tahoe, and Truckee.

North Shore and Truckee camps include the Truckee Bug camp, the Mini Incline Bug camp, the Truckee Explorers camp, and the Mini Truckee Bug camp.

The bug camps will bring young camps into nature to search high and low for hidden insects, along with learning what these bugs eat and their important jobs in the ecosystem.

The explorers camp is designed for adventurous kids who will explore Tahoe’s wildlife and watershed, learning about forest ecology, along with hiking, kayaking, and more.

South Lake Tahoe camps being offered include South Lake Bug camp, Mini South Lake Bug camp, and Tahoe Explorers, which is on waitlist only.

Tahoe Rim Trail Association

The Tahoe Rim Trail Association will be offering Youth Backcountry camps this summer, which have quickly filled up and have waitlist options available.

Each camp offers a unique look at the incredible landscape of the Sierras while making new friends, disconnecting from technology, and learning to leave no trace and bag a new peak.

These camps are offered to youth 12-17 and is led by trained backcountry instructors.

To learn more visit https://tahoerimtrail.org/youth-backcountry-camps .

Galilee Episcopal Camp

Galilee Episcopal Camp and Retreat Center will be offering multiple summer camp sessions this season.

Sessions include the Youth Adventure sessions and Family Camps. Camps run through the entire summer.

GEC will be working with the American Campion Organization, their Camp Health Staff, and the Episcopal Camping network to ensure a fun time and a healthy and safe summer for campers and staff.

You can register now by emailing registrar@galileetahoe.org .

Boys and Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe

The Boys and Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe is offering a large variety of summer camps at their different locations including the Kings Beach Clubhouse, the Duffield Youth Program, the Truckee EL, and the Teen Center.

Not only are there weekly day camps, but there are specialty camps offered at each location besides the Teen Center.

It’s $100 for the full week and $150 for speciality camps. Enrollment in speciality camps does not include day camps, and can be added on for an additional $50 a week.

Weekly day camps will have different themes at each location, with activities ranging from beach days and fields trips, to dance, sports, and cooking lessons, to fun exploration around the basin.

The KB Teen Center will be open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, where teens grades 7th and up and participate in weekly programs that focus on sports, recreation, art, technology, and leadership skills.

Drop in programs are $0 for the whole summer.

To learn more visit http://www.bgcnlt.org .

Washoe County Library System in Incline Village

The Incline Village Library will be hosting multiple events throughout the summer that are perfect for the family to join in on, beginning with their first ever Block Party and Summer Reading program which will begin Saturday, June 3.

The block party will run from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and when you sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge, you will receive a free book.

There will be food and actives, along with the chance to socialize with your friends and community members.

The library will also be hosting Teen Movie Nights at 4 p.m. every other Tuesday beginning Tuesday, June 6 and ending Tuesday, July 25.

The All Together Now Summer Cooking camp will be happening from Tuesday-Thursday, June 20-22, for children 10 and up.

Activities include basic kitchen and food safety along with cooking techniques and knife skills, leading up to learn how to follow a recipe to completion.

Registration will open Tuesday, May 23.

To learn more about summer events and camps visit https://events.washoecountylibrary.us/calendar/virtual?cid=12809&t=m&d=0000-00-00&cal=12809&inc=0 .

Tahoe Family Solutions Camp Explore

Tahoe Family Solutions offers an overnight summer camp program exploring the Sierra Nevada trails, lakes, and peaks with new friends.

Campers in third through eighth grade are able to sign up, and registration will be open this spring.

The Overnight Camping – Base Camp will create lasting memories through fun summer programs and actives, along with learning outdoor skills and safety, and exploring nature as a team.

The Backpacking Group camp is for sixth and seventh graders only, and offers children the chance to learn skills with Wilderness First Responder Certified Expedition staff.

These camps are free, and 30 participants are accepted each week.

For questions and to learn more visit tahoefamily.org/camp-explore .

North Tahoe Arts Center

North Tahoe Arts offers Kids Art Camp, a summer day camp for children ages 5-12.

Children are exposed to different varieties of styles and mediums in a hands-on environment at the art center.

Camps run 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Monday through Friday with the option to do shorter three day sessions.

Art mediums that will be explored include ceramics, drawing and painting, sculpture, collaging, and more.

To learn more and sign up http://www.northtahoearts.org/summer-art-camp?fbclid=IwAR0I9HVc-LNvpusHQ2Rua1MwBd0dWdvkT_no00rRy7hnWbNqlD_dzX0AHOY .

Tahoe Tutoring in Incline Village

Looking to avoid the ‘summer slide’ this year? Tahoe Tutoring located in Incline Village will be hosting a variety of summer camps geared to academics infused with fun.

Camps include Fundamental Fundamental Fun for rising 1st through 5th graders, Kindergarten Kickstart for rising kindergarteners, and Middle School Magic for rising 6th through 8th graders.

Each camp is geared toward keeping reading and math skills sharp or preparing students for the coming year, and financial assistance is available.

In addition, there will be Wacky Wednesday Workshops throughout July and August that offer one day opportunities to advanced your child’s skills and still have tons of fun.

To learn more visit tahoetutoring.com .

Miranda Jacobson is a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Sun. She may be reached at mjacobson@tahoedailytribune.com.