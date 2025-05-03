Summer Concert on the Green returns to Tahoe Donner

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Donner’s annual Summer Concert on the Green is back for its 13th year, and as luck would have it, this year the event will fall on the Fourth of July for the first time. The two-day event is set for July 4 and 5 and features live performances on both nights by top tribute and dance bands.

Tickets are on sale now and are expected to sell out. Things kick off on Friday, July 4, with Fast Times, a high-energy cover band that plays an eclectic mix of the most iconic music from all eras. Then get ready to dance the night away with Tainted Love, the Bay Area’s legendary ’80s tribute band, bringing you all the hits from pop music’s greatest decade.

On Saturday, July 5, there’s another action-packed line-up starting with local favorites, Down the Rabbit Hole, known for taking audiences on a deep musical journey through the 60s and 70s.

Then, it’s sure to be one of those nights with headliner, The Illeagles, the premier tribute band to the music of The Eagles. This amazing group of musicians brings their own swagger and passion to one of the most popular catalogs in rock n’ roll. Summer Concert on the Green is an outdoor, family-friendly event held on the Tahoe Donner Driving Range, located adjacent to Trout Creek Recreation Center.

Concert attendees may bring their own picnics and low-back lawn chairs. The Food Truck Zone will also offer delicious menu options from local vendors. Dogs are not allowed.

The gates open for general admission at 4:30 p.m., and music will be played from 6 to 10 p.m.. Tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for children ages 3 to 12. Toddlers ages 2 and under are free. Purchase tickets for Friday, July 4: Fast Times | Tainted Love Purchase tickets for Saturday, July 5: Down the Rabbit Hole | The Illeagles

All ticket sales are nontransferable and nonrefundable. For more information about Summer Concert on the Green, visit tahoedonner.com/summerconcert .