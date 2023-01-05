Summerset Senior Living hosts Grand Opening

Grand Opening Celebration open to the public for Summerset Senior Living in North West Reno.

Provided

RENO, Nev. – Summerset Senior Living is hosting a Grand Opening Party for their North West Reno location on Thursday, Jan. 12.

The event will start with a ribbon cutting the Reno Chamber of Commerce followed by special words from elected officials.

Elected officials will speak after the ribbon cutting.

Provided

Their Grand Opening Celebration is a perfect opportunity to tour their beautiful new community while listening to a variety of local musicians. Adult spirits will be served including local favorite, Pigeon Head Brewery in the Steamers Sports Lounge. Attendees will be able to check out Model apartments, Nana’s Community Kitchen, the outdoor putting green, bocce ball, fruit tree orchard and much more.

According to the press release, Summerset Senior Living uses imagination to create a community that residents will be proud to call home. Founder, Rick Beasley, likes to think outside the box. His Family owned and operated company has brought “Style, Luxury, Leisure, and Fun” into the Senior Living market in Reno and will bring Independent, Assisted Living and Memory Care to new heights.

Nana’s Kitchen is one of the many amenities for residents.

Provided

“We are all-hands-on deck” say co-owners Rick and Randi Beasley. Everyone in the Beasley family plays a part in making the community feel like home. Rick Beasley serves as president, Randi Beasley works on design and décor, and their adult children Mason and Carlie Beasley work with leaders in each community ensuring family values are at the forefront of everything we do. “We are in the community listening to the needs of our residents and their families always remaining agile and ready to make accommodations for their comfort, joy and safety. “

The event will start a 4 p.m. at 6215 Sharlands Ave, Reno.

The Grand Opening event is complimentary and open to the public. RSVP’s are requested.