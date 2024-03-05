Summit Studio & Home creates a sense of comfort and inspiration

Originally named Truckee Home Consignment, the new owners decided to change the name to Summit Home and Studio.

Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

TRUCKEE, Calif. – About five years ago, Randy Ronzone knew he needed to switch careers. As a wood finishing and painting contractor for 20 years, he was getting tired of what he was doing and as a result, he and his wife Shauna decided to purchase Truckee Consignment in the Airport District.

“That was an amazing way to learn about everything,” said Randy. “We learned all the brands, all the price points, all the different fabrics and materials used – that was great. Then we started to evolve.”

According to Randy, that evolution started long before they purchased the store.

“I’d been in hundreds of homes, all different styles, and I noticed homes started to morph into a cleaner look and that appealed to me. I’m artistic myself, so it all interested me.”

Shauna, who was born in Guam, had a lot of Asian influence, and brought that with her in her time growing up in Tahoe City. That influence helped shape a natural fit when it came to decoration and design.

“It’s more of just what we like,” added Shauna. “We’d show [customers] what we liked, and they liked it, so we felt ok to keep going in this lane.”

The name of the business was changed to Truckee Home Consignment, but by the time COVID hit, Summit Home and Studio was also added and both names appeared on the building. And as the pandemic approached, the couple had started phasing out consignment and bringing in a lot of new brands. While they would still continue to take consignment, it had to make sense in both style and price point.

Pieces in the studio are inspired by a mix of Japanese and Scandinavian style. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

The style that evolved into their current brand can best be described as a mix of Scandinavian and Japanese (Japandi), with a little bit of mountain influence thrown in. Japandi is influenced by a Japan way of life which values slow living, contentment and simplicity while the Scandinavian side is a practice that embraces comfort, coziness and well being.

With the business approach coming more and more into focus, once COVID hit, the couple had to evolve even further and find another avenue to survive.

“We had to close down, so we started staging,” said Randy. “The goal of staging is if you do it well, people will purchase the items. We had a couple homes that were fully purchased and it gave us a great head start. People started to hear about our name and eventually hired us to decorate their homes.”

Once the effects of the pandemic started to wane and with business back in full swing, another opportunity came their way after identifying the old AmeriGas office building on Donner Pass Road in the summer of 2022. The lease was signed in September of that year and the work began to transform the location into their vision of the revamped Summit Studio and Home.

During COVID, Summit Studios and Homes found success staging homes. Rob Galloway / Sierra Sun

It had to be gutted, had asbestos, but the owner was fine with us taking the reigns,” added Shauna. “They were going to have to do it, anyway, but we were able to design it.”

With all the new touches complete, and the look they wanted finalized, doors opened in April of 2023. The unique design, which includes a refurbished Boreal lift chair out front, fully represents the vibe of the couple’s vision. And while that vision might look like a higher-end line of furniture and home accessories, at closer look, the prices might surprise you.

“As far as price points, we’re in line with place like Pottery Barn, West Elm, and that’s something we really wanted the community to know,” said Randy. “We’re not this ultra high-end exclusive type of place. People think that but when they look at our price tags, they don’t expect it.”

Shauna added, “We work with small companies that they just find ways to be more economical and are using sustainable practices with the woods they’re using and recycled materials with their upholstery, but because they’re smaller, they have better quality than what we mostly see. Better quality and better experience and more supporting small companies.”

In addition to quality, items like shortened turnaround time from ordered items, localized delivery in the region, the ability to quickly furnish a home without having to use a designer or having to go online, as well as the fact that customers can try product samples and pick out fabric, the couple feels it gives them a unique position in the market.

As an active family in the Truckee community, Randy understands the importance of calling a place home.

“My heart is that I want people’s homes to be sanctuaries – places that are comfortable and inspire – that’s what’s important to me. I just really want to help people do that in their homes. I want them to be excited when they get there. It makes me happy to make people’s homes feel great for them.”

Summit Studio & Home is located at 11380 Donner Pass Rd. in Truckee, CA. For more information visit them online at summitstudiohome.com or reach them by phone at 530-550-9661.