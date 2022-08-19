Sumner’s four touchdowns propel Truckee past Colfax

Truckee senior Dylan Sumner runs the ball against Colfax Friday night. Sumner finished the night with four rushing touchdowns.

Justin Scacco

The Truckee football shut down the Colfax offense in its season opener at Surprise Stadium Friday night, creating six turnovers on the way to a 30-6 victory.

“What changed our game was the turnovers on defense,” said senior Dylan Sumner. “It gave us all the momentum, and then our o-line was pushing and doing the job.”

Sumner had a career day against the Falcons, scoring four rushing touchdowns including a play on Truckee’s final drive in which he bulldozed a defender on his way across the goal line.

“I read the blocks, and then it was just a one-on-one, and I was like, “I think I can take him,’” said Sumner on his fourth touchdown run of the evening.

To start the game, Colfax came out strong, forcing a three-and-out on Truckee’s first drive. The Falcons then rode the legs of junior running back Malachi Thompson, who capped off the team’s first drive with a hardnosed short touchdown run.

After a missed extra point, Truckee took over at their own 25-yard line but penalties would derail the drive, forcing the Wolverines to punt once again.

Momentum shifted in the Wolverines favor on the following drive when senior linebacker Wyatt Wichert picked off Colfax junior quarterback River Roach, and returned the ball inside the Falcons’ red zone. From there, Sumner would punch it in on a 15-yard touchdown run. The missed extra point left the game tied at 6-6.

Colfax began driving again on the ensuing possession, but on a third-and-3 play, senior defensive tackle Matthew Tanner broke through into the backfield to drop the runner for a loss. Following a false start, Colfax would be forced to punt.

“The linemen kind of split apart, and I knew it was a big down and I had to step up and make a play,” said Tanner. “Luckily, I was able to do that tonight.”

In the second quarter, Truckee junior Miles Kelly-Caruthers picked off Roach and returned the ball to the Falcons 3-yard line to set up another Sumner touchdown.

Truckee safety Reed Loper would then intercept Roach on the next possession, giving the Wolverines good field possession once again at the Falcons 36-yard line. Truckee would drive the ball down to the 1-yard line to set up Sumner’s third touchdown of the half. The extra point by Tanner gave Truckee a 20-6 edge going into halftime.

Colfax continued to struggle with turnovers in the second half, fumbling away the first play from scrimmage of the third quarter. Junior Max Ellermeyer made the hit to jar the football loose, and Wichert made the recovery to give Truckee the ball at the Colfax 14-yard line. The Wolverines would go backward on the possession, but Tanner knocked in a 37-yard field goal to give Truckee a 23-6 lead.

Colfax drove the ball inside the Truckee 20-yard line on the next possession, but senior Colton Knotts ended the drive by intercepting an errant throw.

Sumner would add his fourth touchdown in the fourth quarter, and the Truckee defense would recover another fumble as the Wolverines cruised to a 30-6 season-opening win.

“Our d-line really stepped up, held our gap responsibility, and then on the back end, our linebackers and (defensive backs) were able to do their assignments and come away with a few turnovers,” said Tanner. “This game is all about momentum shifts and those turnovers did that for us today.”

The Wolverines will next head on the road to face East Nicolaus.

“I know they’re traditionally a pretty strong team that makes long runs into the playoffs every year,” said Head Coach Josh Ivens. “They’re a small school but they’re a championship program.”