Sun Snapshots: Back in the air again

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to the Sierra Sun’s “Sun Snapshots” to be published in our print and online editions. Send photos (and/or videos) to photos@sierrasun.com, or post photos on social media using #SunSnapshots.

Submissions may also be used at SierraSun.com and the Sierra Sun Facebook page.

Back in the air again! The Young Eagles Flights and Pancake Breakfast happened back in June. It was held at the EAA hangar and was hosted by the Truckee Tahoe Airport and volunteers of EAA Chapter 1073. It’s the only program of its kind, with the sole mission of introducing kids to the world of aviation. For more information, visit: https://truckeetahoeairport.com/news/427-free-young-eagles-eaa-intro-flights

Submitted by Michael Kennedy

Back in the air again! The Young Eagles Flights and Pancake Breakfast happened back in June. It was held at the EAA hangar and was hosted by the Truckee Tahoe Airport and volunteers of EAA Chapter 1073. It’s the only program of its kind, with the sole mission of introducing kids to the world of aviation. For more information, visit: https://truckeetahoeairport.com/news/427-free-young-eagles-eaa-intro-flights

Submitted by Michael Kennedy

Back in the air again! The Young Eagles Flights and Pancake Breakfast happened back in June. It was held at the EAA hangar and was hosted by the Truckee Tahoe Airport and volunteers of EAA Chapter 1073. It’s the only program of its kind, with the sole mission of introducing kids to the world of aviation. For more information, visit: https://truckeetahoeairport.com/news/427-free-young-eagles-eaa-intro-flights

Submitted by Michael Kennedy

Back in the air again! The Young Eagles Flights and Pancake Breakfast happened back in June. It was held at the EAA hangar and was hosted by the Truckee Tahoe Airport and volunteers of EAA Chapter 1073. It’s the only program of its kind, with the sole mission of introducing kids to the world of aviation. For more information, visit: https://truckeetahoeairport.com/news/427-free-young-eagles-eaa-intro-flights

Submitted by Michael Kennedy