Sun Snapshots: Congratulations Mrs. Thomas!

It is with great excitement, pleasure, and pride that we announce the retirement of Gay Thomas from the Truckee Tahoe Unified School District after more than 20 years of service!Gay moved to Tahoe’s west shore in 1988. After working several years as a dietician, she earned her masters degree and teaching credential. Uniquely gifted to nurture little humans with big curiosities, Mrs. Thomas has taught elementary students at the Tahoe Lake, Rideout, and Kings Beach Elementary Schools. Mrs. Thomas excelled in her profession, and in 2015–2016 she was named Elementary Teacher of the Year. If you were to ask her what she found most rewarding, however, it would be the students she had the privilege to teach. Indeed, her very passion was teaching, and during her time as an educator, Mrs. Thomas positively impacted many young lives. She was a strong advocate for the well being of both her students and their families, and she is often visited by her former students, even after they have graduated high school or college. Like most teachers, her work day never stopped when classes were dismissed. Teachers rarely receive the recognition they deserve for the countless hours that they put in after the bell has rung. We heartily commend them here. This dedication to her students also carried over to her two sons, who are also her proudest pupils. Mom—Mrs. Thomas—we love you, we congratulate you, we celebrate you. Happy retirement!

Submitted by Evan Thomas

Visual storyteller.

Submitted by Michelle Dunaj

Baxter likes the taste of fresh air...and treats.

Submitted by Tim Mayhew

North Tahoe Track Runner Roman Shomo, on May 15, Truckee High School.

Submitted by Lana Staniforth